When is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting? Time, channel, everything to know

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived at its destination, which means there's only one thing left to do: light it up.

And it sure will sparkle. The tree will have more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on approximately five miles of wire wrapped around it.

The three-dimensional star on top of the tree was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018. The star weighs about 900 pounds and features 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals, per the Rockefeller Center.

Here's how you can watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

One of the three camels from New York's Radio City Music Hall's Christmas show (front) takes time out from his morning constitutional to nibble on the tree as it arrived in Rockefeller Center, Nov. 16, 1984.

What time is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting? What channel is it on?

The tree lighting will be broadcast on NBC on Wednesday, Nov. 29 starting at 8 p.m. EST.

While the show begins at 8 p.m., the tree will actually be lit "a few minutes before 10 p.m. EST," according to the Rockefeller Center's website.

The live national broadcast of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

For those who want to catch the event on streaming, it will also be simulcasted on Peacock.

How long does the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stay up?

According to the Rockefeller Center's website, the tree will be lit daily from 5 a.m. to midnight until Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.

On Christmas Day, the tree is lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve it is lit from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When does the Rockefeller tree come down?

The tree will come down on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 10 p.m.

How tall is the Rockefeller Christmas tree?

This year's tree is an 80-foot tall Norway Spruce that was transported to New York City from Vestal, New York on Nov. 11.

It is approximately 80 to 85 years old, stands about 43 feet wide and weighs 12 tons, the Rockefeller Center said on its website.

2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: See the 80-foot tall Norway Spruce

Construction workers line up for pay beside the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York in this 1931 file photo. The Christmas tree went on to become an annual tradition and a New York landmark. St. Patrick's Cathedral is visible in the background on Fifth Avenue.

When did the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree holiday tradition begin?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been a holiday tradition in New York City for more than 80 years.

The tradition started in 1931, when workers at the Rockefeller Center pooled their money together to buy a Christmas tree, which they decorated with handmade garlands made by their families.

The Rockefeller Center made this an annual tradition in 1933 and held its very first tree lighting ceremony.

Throwback photos: When did Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree lighting begin? See images dating back to 1930s.

Weather in New York City on Wednesday for Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

People who are seeing the Christmas tree lighting in person should brace for a cold evening in the Big Apple.

According to AccuWeather, the high for Wednesday is 39 degrees, with the low being 32 degrees. The "real feel" Wednesday evening is expected to be around 28 degrees.

It could also be fairly windy in the city, with AccuWeather forecasting wind gusts of up to 15 mph throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting: Date, time, how to watch