Rockbot Offers Cinedigm's Streaming Channels to Its 20 Million Monthly Viewers

The Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, FashionBox, and Whistle TV Now Available on the Google and Universal Music Group-backed Out-of-Home Media Streaming Service Rockbot TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced a content distribution partnership with Rockbot, a leading out-of-home streaming TV service, to distribute four Cinedigm video channels to Rockbot's business-to-business streaming media network.

Just as consumers are rapidly shifting to OTT streaming services, so too are brick and mortar businesses. Rockbot's OOH TV network is available across the United States and provides access to untapped consumer audiences found inside locations such as gyms, bars/restaurants, and waiting rooms, colleges and more.

With 20+ million consumers watching Rockbot TV every month, out-of-home audiences offer a net new opportunity for content providers looking to grow their OTT reach.

"At Cinedigm we remain focused on extending the reach of our AVOD services and ad-supported television networks as widely as possible," said Tony Huidor, General Manager of Cinedigm Networks. "We are excited and eager to partner with innovative and emerging platform partners like Rockbot because we know the future of video streaming extends beyond the living room."

Rockbot's easy-to-use platform allows businesses to search for Cinedigm programming at their venue any time of day. Its platform unifies the full spectrum of media solutions with an enterprise-grade SaaS platform, enabling businesses to control, schedule, and monitor any number of locations from a web dashboard and mobile app.

"Cinedigm's superb content credibility matched with Rockbot's modern media platform and business expertise create a new media solution that is in high demand by the market," said Garrett Dodge, CEO of Rockbot. "Similar to residential cord cutting, the same trend is happening in businesses across the nation. It is a fantastic benefit and value-add for consumers to view Cinedigm programming when outside the home."

Story continues

The channels included in the partnership are:

The Bob Ross Channel : The official Bob Ross channel! Get your daily dose of the iconic, bucolic pop culture icon. Find the joys of painting and a thousand tiny accidents!

Dove Channel : Dedicated to family-friendly entertainment. Movies, iconic TV series & kids educational lessons. Dove Channel brings family viewing back to America.

FashionBox : From the catwalks of Milan to the streets of New York, FashionBox offers viewers a glimpse behind the curtains! Interviews with legendary women and mens couture designers, trendsetters and influencers.

Whistle TV: Whistle Sports unites top athletes, influencers and celebrities in a frenzied assembly of short, scripted and episodic content!

To learn more about streaming these great channels at your place of business, please visit www.rockbot.com/tv

About Cinedigm Corporation

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com.

About Rockbot

Rockbot empowers businesses to simply and reliably stream the right content to make their guests' experience great with a suite of innovative multimedia solutions - Rockbot TV, Rockbot Digital Signage, and Rockbot Music. Rockbot is the only platform that unifies the full spectrum of media solutions with an enterprise-grade SaaS platform, enabling them to control, schedule, and monitor any number of locations from our web dashboard and mobile app.

From independent local businesses to large national brands - across nearly every industry, including restaurants, bars, retailers, fitness, hospitality, personal care, corporate offices, medical, multi-unit residential, and more, Rockbot provides all the tools & licensed content businesses need. With a monthly audience of over 200 million consumers, Rockbot reaches the majority of U.S. and Canadian consumers. Backed by leading investors including Google and Universal Music Group, Rockbot is the future of out-of-home media. For more information visit www.rockbot.com.

###

Jill Calcaterra

Cinedigm

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

310-466-5135

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/628224/Rockbot-Offers-Cinedigms-Streaming-Channels-to-Its-20-Million-Monthly-Viewers



