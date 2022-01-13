Rock Tech Lithium Announces First Batch of Assays from Georgia Lake Drill Program and Field Exploration Agreement

·11 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) is pleased to announce the initial batch of assay results from the Company's ongoing drill program at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario (the "Georgia Lake Project").

The drill program, being carried out by Niigaani Drilling, is designed to confirm the delineated mineral resource, which is intended to form the basis for a Pre-Feasibility Study. Targeting a total of 22,000 metres, the program is focused on five (5) deposits within the Georgia Lake lithium property: Main Zone North ("MZN"), Main Zone Southwest, Conway, Harricana and Line 60. To date, the Company has completed approximately 9,500 metres of drilling with additional samples at the lab pending analysis.

Details from the first round of assays from drill holes that targeted down-dip and strike extensions of known mineralization at the MZN are presented in the following tables:

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

True Width (m)

Li2O %

NC-21-06

279.5

291.24

11.74

10.34

1.12

304.35

305.90

1.55

1.36

0.82

NC-21-07

302.36

315.36

13.00

11.45

0.98

319.20

321.05

1.85

1.63

1.31

324.38

325.38

1.00

0.88

1.31

NC-21-09

186.15

198.80

12.65

10.22

1.18

Hole ID

UTM Easting

UTM Northing

Elevation (m)

Hole Length (m)

Azimuth

Dip

NC-21-06

424616

5477850

376

349.6

137

-58

NC-21-07

424616

5477850

376

392.3

137

-66

NC-21-09

425185

5478066

369

285.6

141

-52

Drill holes NC-21-06 and NC-21-07 were drilled from the same setup, targeting the down-dip extension of known mineralization. The results from these holes confirms that mineralization extends down-dip.

Figure 1 &#x002013; Cross-section for drill holes NC-21-06 &amp; NC-21-07 (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)
Figure 1 – Cross-section for drill holes NC-21-06 & NC-21-07 (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Drill hole NC-21-09 was drilled on the eastern periphery of the MZN. The results from this drill hole confirm the extension of mineralization along strike at shallow depths.

Figure 2 - Cross-section for drill hole NC-21-09 (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)
Figure 2 - Cross-section for drill hole NC-21-09 (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Robert MacDonald, General Manager of the Georgia Lake Lithium Project: "We are pleased with the progress being made on all aspects of the Georgia Lake Project including the diamond drill programme. We anticipate concluding the current drill programme during the winter of 2022 and remain focused on realizing the potential of the property."

Samples were taken across every spodumene-bearing pegmatite and 1m into the barren host rock on either side of the dykes. Sample lengths were around 1m, though individual sample length was determined based on internal zoning of the dykes and the locations of their contacts. Core to be sampled was cut in half with one half being sent for analysis and the other half remaining in the box for reference. All core is stored at Rock Tech's core facility in Beardmore, Ontario. Each sample was put into its own plastic sample bag with a sample tag and closed with zip ties. About 12.5% of samples submitted to ActLabs for analysis are QAQC samples that were inserted into the sample stream and consist a high- and low-grade Lithium standards, blank material, and duplicates.

Samples were sent to ActLabs preparation laboratory in Geraldton, Ontario for crushing and pulverizing and were subsequently sent to ActLabs geochemistry laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis of 41 elements using fusion plus ICP-OES or ICP-MS. Analysis for lithium was completed using a sodium peroxide fusion plus ICP-OES.

ActLabs is independent of the Company.

Field Exploration Agreement

Furthermore, Rock Tech announces that it has entered into a field exploration agreement (the "Agreement") with Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek and Red Rock Indian Band (the "First Nations Groups") setting out a framework for Rock Tech's consultation and accommodation activities with the First Nations Groups in connection with exploration activities at the Georgia Lake Project.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Rock Tech has agreed to, among other things, grant an aggregate of 750,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to the First Nations Groups, with each First Nations Group receiving 250,000 Warrants. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of Rock Tech (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $6.08 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years following the date of issuance of such Warrant.

The grant of the Warrants remains subject to, among other things, acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

Stock Options

Additionally, the Company announces that is has granted an aggregate of 1,196,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

Of the total, 846,000 stock options granted to directors and consultants will vest over a twenty-four-month period with 50% vesting on the date that is twelve months after the grant date with the remaining 50% vesting monthly thereafter. Each stock option granted has an exercise price of $6.08 per share and an expiry date of January 12, 2026.

The remaining 350,000 stock options granted to employees will vest over a forty-eight-month period with 25% vesting on the date that is twelve months after the grant date with the remaining 75% vesting monthly thereafter. Each stock option granted has an exercise price of $6.08 per share and an expiry date of January 12, 2028.

Management Changes

The Company also announces the appointment of Ms. Monique Hutchins to the position of Corporate Secretary, replacing Mr. Brad Barnett. Furthermore, the Company announces the resignation of Stephan Egle from the position of Chief Operating Officer due to health reasons.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert MacDonald, P.Eng., General Manager of the Georgia Lake Project, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Exploration data was collected and verified following the guidelines outlined in CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that aims to supply the automotive industry with high quality lithium hydroxide "made in Germany". As early as 2024, the company intends to commission Europe's first lithium converter with a production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

The cleantech company has set itself the goal of creating the world's first closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake Project in Ontario, Canada and, as early as 2030, around 50 percent of the raw materials used are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

Rock Tech Lithium - The super fuel for the battery age

www.rocktechlithium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: statements regarding the Rock Tech's ongoing drill program, including its objectives and results and the associated timing thereof; the Company's expectations regarding the Georgia Lake Project; satisfying all conditions to the grant of the Warrants, including receipt of the approval of the TSX-V; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the satisfaction of all conditions to the granting of the Warrants, including receipt of the approval of the TSX-V; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products; expected growth, performance and business operation; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects and opportunities; general business and economic conditions; results of development and exploration; interest and tax rates; the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and future projects; future operating costs; receipt of all required regulatory approvals on the expected terms and in a timely manner; and Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the Georgia Lake Project) and on satisfactory terms; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including future outbreaks or mutations and any associated policies or restrictions on business; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; changes in commodity and other prices; Rock Tech's ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to the construction, development and operation of the Georgia Lake Project and other projects; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; competition from existing and new competitors; changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's history of losses; impacts of climate change; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date such information was created. Other than as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-tech-lithium-announces-first-batch-of-assays-from-georgia-lake-drill-program-and-field-exploration-agreement-301460074.html

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c3144.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC on 4-year contract in July

    Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to the Transfer

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Tuesday night. Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Western Conference-leading Nashville win its fifth straight. Roman Josi had three assists in a matchup between the top two teams in the Central Division. “I just liked our mindset,” Predators coach J

  • Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86

    Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday through his family. Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team’s stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had pro

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,