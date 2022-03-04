Rock ‘the size of semi’ tumbles onto Highway 50, closing both directions at Echo Summit

A rock slide that brought down a massive boulder and debris onto the mountain roadway Thursday evening has closed Highway 50 in both directions near Echo Summit in El Dorado County. The closure is expected to last through the night.

The slide was reported at 5:40 p.m., according to Caltrans District 3, and was “the size of a semi,” according to CHP personnel who were dispatched to the scene. A photo posted by the transportation agency showed a continuous rock with flecks of snow — roughly 15 feet by 40 feet across — taking up the entire westbound lane and half of the eastbound side of the pas, which is a few miles from Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort.

Motorists traveling on Highway 50 from the Nevada state line to Davis are being warned about the blockage, which is expected to take at least eight hours to clear and will likely require blasting to remove the rock and debris.

#TrafficAlert in @CountyElDorado: Westbound & eastbound U.S. Highway 50 CLOSED @ Echo Summit due to rock slide.️US-50 is scheduled to be CLOSED for the rest of the day (3/3). No ETO. Use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CaltransDist10 pic.twitter.com/6ayuykQIAc — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022

Westbound traffic is being turned around at the Meyers roundabout near South Lake Tahoe, and a hard closure is in effect eastbound at Sly Park.

Motorists can use Highways 49, 88, 89 as alternates in the immediate area, the CHP and Caltrans said, or travel to the Sierra via Interstate 80.