Rock Royalty Mourns Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins as Tributes Pour In on Social Media

The musical community — including rock royals Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, the band Smashing Pumpkins and Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS — is mourning the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Shortly after news broke that Hawkins died in Bogota, Colombia hours before the band was due to take the stage, tributes started pouring in on social media. A beloved fixture in Los Angeles, where he lived, along with the greater touring world, many shared memories and photos of Hawkins behind the kit along with heartfelt words of grief.

“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans,” wrote Osbourne on Twitter. “See you on the other side.”

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and unstoppable rock power. Rest in Peace, my friend,” wrote Morello, who shared a photo of himself with Hawkins and Perry Farrell.

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley each offered condolences on Twitter.

“Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today,” he wrote. “Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters friends and fans. Sad.”

Added Stanley, “Speechless and Gutter. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to then, Dave and the band. What awful news.”

Smashing Pumpkins offered condolences with a simple, black and white shot of Hawkins: “Taylor Hawkins. 1972-2022. Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band.”

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Nickelback posted they were “In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was every touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.”

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

KLOS on-air personality Matt Pinfield shared a picture of himself and Hawkins, simply writing, “Today, I lost a friend I loved.”

Today I lost a friend I loved. pic.twitter.com/Rcz2VMYFvQ — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) March 26, 2022

Representing the generation whom Hawkins helped influence was Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas, who wrote, “what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did.”

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

See more tributes from across the music industry below:

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

Gutted. Completely gutted. We just recorded something together a month ago. Can’t even process this right now. Let’s hold Taylor’s wife and children close to our hearts. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 26, 2022

Thank you Taylor Hawkins, you’re responsible for memories I’ll never forget! Sending condolences to his family, friends and band mates. pic.twitter.com/WlGGKh0bbc — Ted Stryker (@TedStryker) March 26, 2022

