Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 celebrates virtually on bittersweet induction night

Saturday’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 celebration was a bittersweet affair, with the usual star-studded live ceremony (which was originally scheduled to take place this past May in Cleveland) replaced by a performance-free, virtual HBO special due to coronavirus concerns. Additionally, three of this year’s six inductees — Whitney Houston, T. Rex’s glam-rock godfather Marc Bolan, and the Notorious B.I.G. — were honored posthumously. Certainly the evening’s most poignant moments came when those artists’ relatives stepped in to deliver the acceptance speeches.

The most surprising speech came from Bolan’s son, a musician himself, who confessed that he hadn’t come to appreciate T.Rex’s legacy until many years after his father’s death. “I really didn’t have a chance to know him very well; he was taken away from all of us so early in his life,” said Rolan Bolan, who was 10 days shy of his second birthday when Marc was killed in a 1977 car crash. (Rolan’s mother, Northern Soul star and original “Tainted Love” singer Gloria Jones, was behind the wheel and survived.) “I discovered his music pretty much the same way you have: through my eyes and ears. When I was a kid watching MTV, Def Leppard’s ‘Rocket’ video came on and had a clip of T. Rex’s performance of ‘Get It On.’ That was my daily hello to my father. When I saw GNR and slash was wearing his Slider T-shirt and looking just like my dad, I had to check out the Slider album and discover the T. Rex sound for myself.”

T. Rex was inducted by the elder Bolan’s good friend Ringo Starr, who co-starred with Marc and T. Rex in the 1972 concert film Born to Boogie, which Starr also directed. "We lost [Marc Bolan] way too young, but in his short life, he made 12 albums that are as far-out and ahead of their time as he was,” proclaimed Starr. Among the celebrities in T. Rex’s tribute package were Joan Jett and Billy Idol; the latter singer’s early punk band, Generation X, famously appeared on the final episode of Bolan’s 1977 ITV variety show, Marc, on which Bolan introduced then with the sassy quip, “This new group has a lead singer called Billy Idol who’s supposed to be as pretty as me — we’ll see now!” (The episode aired two weeks after Bolan’s death.)

Whitney Houston was inducted by Alicia Keys (who said Houston’s “unprecedented success brought Black women into the absolute highest reaches of the music industry's pantheon”) and was honored by Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Price, and Clive Davis. Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat and 87-year-old mother Cissy accepted on her behalf, in another tear-jerking moment. “This is something Whitney always wanted," Pat noted, revealing that Whitney had once said a Hall of Fame induction was “the one thing missing” in her career. Meanwhile, Cissy kept her comments short and sweet, explaining, “If I talk too long, I'll cry. And I don’t want to cry, so thank you.”

The Notorious B.I.G. was inducted by his friend and Bad Boy label boss Sean Combs, while his influence and genius was praised by Jay-Z, Nas, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who called Biggie Smalls “the undisputed sound of New York”), and his mother, Voletta Wallace. Smalls’s award was accepted by his children, T’yanna and C.J. Wallace, who, like Rolan Bolan, lost their father at a young age. “When my dad passed away, I was only 3 years old. Even though I didn’t get to know him as well as I wanted, through his fans and my family, I was able to see with my own eyes that his music transcended the hip-hop industry. He was able to not just become the king of New York, but the king of the culture,” said T'yanna, while C.J. added, “I’m honored to share his name and his dedication to Black music, creativity, self-expression, and Black freedom.”

The specter of death loomed large over the virtual ceremony in another way, due to an In Memoriam segment that was especially long because it encompassed all of the music industry’s losses since the last Rock Hall ceremony took place in April 2019. The segment began with a tribute to recently departed guitar great Eddie Van Halen from Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello (who declared EVH “the Mozart of our generation”; included a cleverly edited “drum-off” between Rush’s Neal Peart and Cream’s Ginger Baker; and ended with a reel of colorful career highlights from the architect of rock ‘n’ roll, Little Richard.