Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees: Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eminem top varied lineup

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·3 min read

From Duran Duran to Eminem, Pat Benatar to Beck, the 2022 nominee lineup for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is stocked with prime MTV-era favorites.

Joining that colorful quartet of artists are Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Dionne Warwick, Eurythmics, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls and Rage Against the Machine.

Of the 17 potential new entrants, Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Parton, Richie, Simon and A Tribe Called Quest are first-time nominees. Eminem is the only first-time eligible nominee – his debut album arrived in 1996 – while MC5 has tallied six nominations (following Chic with 11 and Chaka Khan with 7, including four with Rufus).

The sound of money: Why major musicians are selling their catalogs for millions

Duran Duran marks 40 years with new album 'Future Past': 'We want to lift people’s spirits'

Eminem is the only first-time eligible nominee for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of nominees.

Eligibility requirements call for an artist or band to have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Several artists on the 2022 roll call are back after garnering nominations last year: Warwick, Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Kuti, Devo and Bush.

Though the Rock Hall has often been rebuked for its relative lack of female inductees, the 2021 list – which included Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s and Carole King – and this year’s candidates represent the top nominee classes for women in the past 30 years.

Mickey Guyton to sing national anthem at 2022 Super Bowl, joining iconic list of musical guests

Pat Benatar and guitarist husband Neil Giraldo are nominated for a second time for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

At the October ceremony in Cleveland, Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine used part of her acceptance speech to “advocate for the inclusion of more women…There would not be less of us if more of us are visible,” she said.

The class of 2022 will be announced in May, with the annual induction ceremony occurring this fall (venue, date and ticket information to come).

'We didn't compromise': The Go-Go's celebrate 'girl power' ahead of Rock Hall induction

Through April 29, fans can participate in the induction selection process through the “fan vote” at vote.rockhall.com or on site at the hall of fame museum in Cleveland. The top five artists selected by the public will make up the “fans ballot” to be tallied along with the other ballots to select the new inductees.

Nominee ballots are submitted by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry, taking into account each artist’s musical influence, length and depth of career and body of work and superiority in style.

Duran Duran has been eligible for nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2007.

Many of the 2022 nominees are still producing high-profile output.

Among current projects, Eminem will perform with Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre at the Feb. 13 Super Bowl halftime show; Duran Duran celebrated their 40th anniversary with the October release of their 15th album, "Future Past"; Richie, an "American Idol" stalwart, will receive the Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress in March; and Parton remains incessantly busy with a new baking collection as well as a book and album (both titled "Run, Rose, Run") coming in March.

More: India Arie, Graham Nash seek #SpotifyExodus following Neil Young's protest over Joe Rogan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rock Hall 2022 nominees: Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Beck, more

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa