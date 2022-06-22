ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Let's Play!

Rock, Paper, Scissors FUNraising Flyer

Now, this young hero is continuing his mission of helping marginalized people by hosting his first hybrid Rock, Paper, Scissors FUNdraising Tournament!

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Phenomenal 7-year-old Philanthropist, Social Entrepreneur, and Youth Influencer, Justyn Boumah is the youngest International Award Winning African American Author, CEO of the Traveling Toddler, and Founder of the 501c3 nonprofit organization, Heroes & Hearts.

With ingenuity and care Justyn continually utilizes his talents and creativity to educate, empower, and encourage underserved communities through literacy, food awareness, and special projects. Justyn was recently featured on NBC Nightly News Kids Edition with Lester Holt for extending his Blessing Project to homeschool and retired teachers where he gifted each of them his signature Thank You Bags, which included handcrafted notes and cards and filled with some of Justyn’s favorite things like M&Ms, Goldfish Crackers, bubble gum, pencils, pens, and much more. Furthermore, he hosted his infamous Blessing Breakfast to express his gratitude and appreciation to these hardworking and dedicated teachers.

Now, this young hero is continuing his mission of helping marginalized people by hosting his first hybrid Rock, Paper, Scissors FUNdraising Tournament! Join in the fun #kidshelpingkids by registering at www.heroesandhearts.org and selecting 'PLAYERS JOIN THE TOURNAMENT' by Friday, July 15, 2022. We have children joining from around the globe! The event will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 2pm pst - 6pm PST in Las Vegas, NV. Kids, Teens, Adults, Families, and Businesses will participate in the FUNdraiser by paying a small entry fee or donating toys, books, school supplies, diapers and food, to support young Ukrainian refugees as part of Justyn’s Hearts for Ukraine Project.

Justyn is on a mission to “CHANGE” the world by collecting pennies, dimes, nickels, and other monetary donations to help fulfill the basic, educational, and creative needs of the children of Ukraine. He is also seeking donations of toys, books, school supplies, diapers and nonperishable food.

Justyn needs your help to reach his $100,000 goal. You can help “CHANGE” lives by:

Giving a financial or in kind gift of any size. Becoming a Gold-$250, Diamond-$500, or Platinum-$1,000 Sponsor. Hosting a Rock, Paper, Scissors, FUNdraiser Tournament in your hometown. Collecting cash or gifts and having them sent to the Heroes & Hearts Headquarters. Participating in the tournament in person or virtually as an individual, team, or business.

Will you support a little boy who has a Heart for Ukraine? He really needs your help. Let’s work together to make the Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament a fun, family, and community activity that will give Ukrainian children access to education, nutrition, and safe places to learn & play!

Please see our website heroesandhearts.org, flyer, or brochure for sponsorship and registration information.

Thank you for helping Justyn reach his $100,000 goal as we all show our “Hearts for Ukraine”.

Let’s Play! Rock, Paper, Scissors!

Justyn Boumah"

CONTACT: Racquel Watson Heroes & Hearts 7026263691 heroesandheartslv@gmail.com



