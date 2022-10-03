These rock music legends will join Bruno Mars for Thunder Valley venue launch

Music legends Santana and Eagles are coming to the Sacramento area in 2023, performing at Thunder Valley Casino’s new indoor entertainment center.

The Venue, located at 1200 Athens Avenue, Lincoln, replaces Thunder Valley’s Outdoor Amphitheater, which held its last performance over the weekend with a Sammy Hagar concert. It features 4,500 seats and will be home to concerts, comedic performances and sporting events, according to the casino’s press release.

The shows coincide with the Bruno Mars concert on Saturday, Feb. 18, as a part of the grand opening weekend.

When are the shows?

The Eagles will kick off the weekend at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17.

Santana, performing for their Blessings and Miracles Tour, will play 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19.

Ticket info

Tickets for the Eagles show go on sale online 10 a.m. on Friday.

Santana’s show has multiple packages. General admission and VIP package sales start 10 a.m. on Friday. But you can get VIP Packages Presale on Thursday.

Tickets for Bruno Mars’ show will also go on sale 10 a.m., Friday.

Guests must be 21 years old. Those 13 to 20 years old can attend as long as they are with an adult 21 years or older.

