Rock music legend coming to Columbia for concert

Rock music legend John Mellencamp is coming to Columbia for a concert, promoters said Monday.

Mellencamp, who first became well known under the stage name John Cougar, will bring his “Live And In Person” tour to the Township Auditorium on April 20, 2024. While his tour includes two stops in North Carolina and another in Georgia, this is currently Mellencamp’s only scheduled performance in South Carolina.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, but multiple presale events will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $149.50, according to the venue’s website.

Mellencamp, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, has sold more than 30 million records. The Grammy Award winner is known for hits such as “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” “Pink Houses,” and “Authority Song,” among other songs.

Along with fellow music legends Willie Nelson and Neil Young, Mellencamp founded Farm Aid in 1985, spawning decades of the popular music festival.

