Rock-hunting NASA rover reveals Martian crater's surprising geology

Will Dunham
·3 min read
  • FILE PHOTO: NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet
    1/4

    Rock-hunting NASA rover reveals Martian crater's surprising geology

    FILE PHOTO: NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet
  • A view of an image overlaid with the path taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover since it landed in Jezero Crater on the surface of Mars
    2/4

    Rock-hunting NASA rover reveals Martian crater's surprising geology

    A view of an image overlaid with the path taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover since it landed in Jezero Crater on the surface of Mars
  • A view shows the "Enchanted Lake" rocky outcrop taken by one of the Hazard Avoidance Cameras (Hazcams) on NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover
    3/4

    Rock-hunting NASA rover reveals Martian crater's surprising geology

    A view shows the "Enchanted Lake" rocky outcrop taken by one of the Hazard Avoidance Cameras (Hazcams) on NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is seen in a "selfie" that it took over a rock nicknamed "Rochette\
    4/4

    Rock-hunting NASA rover reveals Martian crater's surprising geology

    NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is seen in a "selfie" that it took over a rock nicknamed "Rochette\
FILE PHOTO: NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet
A view of an image overlaid with the path taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover since it landed in Jezero Crater on the surface of Mars
A view shows the "Enchanted Lake" rocky outcrop taken by one of the Hazard Avoidance Cameras (Hazcams) on NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is seen in a "selfie" that it took over a rock nicknamed "Rochette\

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Core samples drilled by NASA's Perseverance rover on the Martian surface are revealing the geology of a gaping crater scientists suspect may have harbored microbial life billions of years ago, including surprises about the nature of the rock present there.

The samples, obtained by the car-sized, six-wheeled robotic rover and stored for future transport to Earth for further study, showed that rock from four sites inside Jezero crater is igneous - formed by the cooling of molten material. The rocks also bore evidence of alteration through exposure to water, another sign that cold and arid Mars long ago was warm and wet.

The scientists had thought the rock, formed roughly 3.5 billion years ago, might be sedimentary, formed as mud and sand deposited in a lakebed.

"In fact, we found no evidence of sedimentary rocks where the rover explored the crater floor, despite the fact we know the crater once held a lake and sediment must have been deposited. Those sedimentary deposits must have eroded away," said Caltech geochemist Kenneth Farley, lead author of one of four studies published in the journals Science and Science Advances describing the crater's geology.

Perseverance arrived on Mars in February 2021 and has been busily working in Jezero crater since then, using a suite of instruments, as scientists probe whether Earth's closest planetary neighbor ever possessed conditions conducive to life.

It is gathering rock samples, about the size of blackboard chalk, in small tubes due to be retrieved by a spacecraft in 2033 and brought to Earth for further examination including for biosignatures - indicators of life.

Jezero crater is 28 miles (45 km) wide, located just north of the Martian equator. It appears the area once was abundant with water and home to a river delta, with river channels spilling over the crater wall to form a large lake. Scientists suspect the crater could have harbored microbial life, with evidence perhaps contained in lakebed or shoreline rock.

Perseverance is now collecting samples in the delta area.

The crater's igneous rocks were found to have interacted with water, making new minerals and depositing salts, though this water apparently was either in low abundance or not present very long - likely groundwater. But the water's presence suggests this might have been a habitable environment at the time, the researchers said.

"We collected samples that will be returned to Earth, and they should provide critical evidence of what kinds of organisms, if any, inhabited the Jezero crater floor rocks when they were interacting with water," said Yang Liu, a planetary sample scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and lead author of one of the studies.

The four samples were drilled from two areas, one called Seitah and the other Maaz. The Seitah rock appears to have formed underground through slow cooling of a thick sheet of magma. The Maaz rocks may have cooled relatively more quickly in an upper layer of underground magma or after a volcanic surface eruption. Either way, any rock layer that once covered these areas has since eroded away, either from water or wind.

Liu said the Seitah samples were a coarse-grained igneous rock containing the mineral olivine, noting that three Martian meteorites found on Earth have a similar composition.

Examining the samples back on Earth may reveal when the rock was formed and give a firmer answer to when liquid water existed on the Martian surface. Liquid water is a key ingredient for life.

"Understanding when, and for how long, the climate conditions on Mars allowed for the stability of liquid water is of central importance to the larger questions that we are attempting to address with this mission and sample return - on whether and when life could have once existed on early Mars, billions of years ago," said geochemist and study co-author David Shuster of the University of California, Berkeley.

(Reporting by Will Dunhamk, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • B.C. Lions taking more time to evaluate quarterback Nathan Rourke's injured foot

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions had little to say Saturday regarding the status of quarterback Nathan Rourke. The 24-year-old from Victoria, who leads the CFL in passing yards (3,281) and touchdowns (25), injured his right foot in the fourth quarter of Friday's 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he was sacked by Pete Robertson. Rourke didn't return to the game and donned a walking boot. “Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was examined by team doctors this morning," the Lions said Saturday

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday