Rock Hill man on probation charged with armed robbery of York County convenience store

A Rock Hill man on probation has been charged with armed robbery after demanding money at a York County convenience store, officials said.

Jackson Brown Lockridge, 22, was caught by deputies and Rock Hill police officers after a traffic stop on an Interstate 77 on-ramp after the Friday robbery, which happened at a store on Lesslie Highway southeast of Rock Hill, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Lockridge put a gun on the counter of a store and demanded $200 from the clerk, according to sheriff’s office reports. No shots were fired and no one was hurt, the report stated.

Lockridge fled in a pickup truck. A gun deputies said was a .357-caliber pellet gun was found in the truck, deputies said in the reports.

A conviction for armed robbery carries up to 20 years in prison, South Carolina law states.

Lockridge remains in the York County jail under a $35,000 bond on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, York County jail records show.

Lockridge was on probation from a 2021 conviction for forgery, according to South Carolina court records and documents from the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. In that 2021 conviction a two-year prison sentence was suspended upon the service of the probation.