Rock Follies, review: the cast sound as good as Abba, but ultimately this is a cut-price Mamma Mia

Band on the run: Angela Marie Hurst, Carly Bawden and Zizi Strallen - Johan Persson

The Chichester summer season continues with a curio which, to the uninitiated, might sound vaguely connected to Stephen Sondheim’s 1971 masterpiece Follies. But Rock Follies derives from an ITV series of that name that appeared five years later. And where Follies looked back to a bygone Broadway age, this was about the here and now, and a possible feminist future – tracing the fortunes of a fictional trio of struggling actress pals who quit an old-fashioned musical to try and make it as a rock ‘n’ pop combo.

The short-lived but high impact and Bafta-winning series achieved a meta twist; the small-screen band’s first album topped the charts. Still, mainstream success was dented by a 1977 technicians’ strike, which interrupted the follow-up season. And further showings were impacted by a legal wrangle, which saw the real-life female band (the Rock Bottom Group) that had pitched the idea (before being sidelined) doing battle with Thames TV in 1982.

Half a lifetime later, playwright Chloe Moss has adapted Howard Schuman’s original scripts to forge a compact version of the ‘girls’’ rags to near-riches story. This revisiting could, in theory, be a chance to grapple with all that contextual material, and more broadly fill in the fraught socio-political backdrop of the era. But erring on the side of straight down the line entertainment, Moss and the creative team (headed by director Dominic Cooke) give us a by-numbers account of the rise of “The Little Ladies”, as the trio ironically dub themselves, and the bitter-sweet taste of success, as drink, drugs and dissension take hold.

By-numbers, literally: there are 30 tracks stuffed into an evening that exudes a rough and ready vibe - dominated by a scaffolded set, housing a band, and wheeled-on road trunks. Roxy Music’s Andy Mackay co-wrote the tunes (with Schuman), but the sound is often generic and the lyrics more mushy than meaningful. “Society says we’re mad/ that makes us real sad” runs a trite ode to the maverick spirit – Outlaws. Sure, the empowerment narrative has its own kick and our indulgent nostalgia can feed on the period ambience even when the dramatic particulars are wanting. But a stronger throughline of comedy to offset the sometimes thudding, one-note nature of the musical beast would help hugely.

As with the series, there is some satirical mirth: the hippy-ish “circle of trust” in which truths are shared in Dee’s commune, or the OTT machismo of a rock god who has the trio supporting him on stage inside trash-cans, popping up to sing their contributions. We need more of that trippy peculiarity, so abundant in the small-screen original.

Overall, the group’s cynical-making experiences, swift jadedness and in-fighting seem too pre-determined and the production-line playlist undercuts any credible message about their standing tall against the corporate machine. Zizi Strallen, Angela Marie Hurst and Carly Bawden each shine - and sing to lusty perfection - in roles made famous by Rula Lenska, Julie Covington and the late Charlotte Cornwell. Occasionally they sound a little like Abba, but as things stand the show is too much a bargain-basement Mamma Mia!

Until Aug 26. Tickets: 01243 781312; cft.org.uk