Rock's biggest names pay tribute to 'guitar master' Jeff Beck

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
Some of rock’s biggest names have paid tribute to Jeff Beck, describing him as one of the “all-time guitar masters”.

Beck’s collaborators and contemporaries said the musician had “blazed a trail impossible to follow” and hailed the “powerful influence” he had had on many others.

The renowned guitarist, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died on Tuesday at the age of 78, his family said in a statement posted online.

The Grammy award-winning musician died “peacefully” after contracting bacterial meningitis.

British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was among the first to pay tribute to Beck, writing that it had been “such an honour” to know and play with him on his most recent album.

The Black Sabbath frontman said: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing.

“What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans.

“It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

Osbourne’s bandmate, Tony Iommi, also praised Beck as an “outstanding iconic, genius guitar player” and said there would never be another like him.

Posting on Twitter, Iommi wrote: “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck.

“His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff – Tony.”

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May said Beck was “the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing” and a “damn fine human being”.

“Gutted, so sad, to hear of Jeff’s passing. He was the Guv’nor. He was inimitable, irreplaceable – the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing,” he wrote on Instagram.

“And a damn fine human being. I’m sure I will have a lot to say, but right now …. Just lost for words. Bri. #jeffbeck.”

Members of Kiss, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, also expressed their shock and disbelief at the news.

The band’s bassist, Gene Simmons, said the news was “heartbreaking”.

In a post on online, Simmons wrote: “Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed.

“No one played guitar like Jeff.

“Please get a hold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

Kiss’s frontman, Paul Stanley, described Beck as “one of the all time guitar masters”.

Posting a picture of Beck on his Twitter, he wrote: “WOW. What awful news.

“Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died.

“From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

Elsewhere, Genesis lead guitarist, Steve Hackett, said Beck had been “a powerful influence on myself and many others”.

Writing on Twitter following news of Beck’s death, Hackett wrote: “Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck.

“He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others.”

Grammy-winning Beck rose to prominence with rock band The Yardbirds and went on to have a successful solo career and fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

