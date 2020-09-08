Rochester Police Chief Retires Following Video Showing Police Killing Of Daniel Prude

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced his retirement Tuesday, days after details of the police killing of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers violently detained him, were revealed in newly released body camera footage.

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” Singletary said in a statement. “The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity.”

Protests ignited in Rochester following the release of video of Prude’s encounter with police in March.

As seen in bodycam footage, a group of officers approached 41-year-old Prude, who complied with their requests for him to lie face-down on the ground and put his hands behind his back. Officers are seen placing a “spit hood” over his head, then shoving his head to the ground. One officer places his knee on Prude’s back while another officer holds his head down with two hands, the video shows.

Prude died seven days later after he was taken off life support.

Protestors in Rochester demanded the resignation of Singletary after a medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has also been called to resign. Warren announced changes in policing on Sunday, but stopped short of saying she was stepping down.

“For everything that we’ve seen this year, it is clear to me that there is more work to be done, and I am committed to doing what’s necessary,” Warren said. “And I know the chief is committed to doing what’s necessary, to better serve our citizens and our community. That was the job I was elected to do, that was the job that he took an oath to serve.”

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito also announced his retirement Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.