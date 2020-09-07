Demonstrators march to Rochester Public Safety Building to protest death of Daniel Prude

Protesters gathered around Rochester's Public Safety Building Sunday night as demonstrations against the death of Daniel Prude continued for the fifth day.

Rochester Police said on Sunday evening that 1,000 people had come out.

The demonstrations came after Mayor Lovely Warren and the city's police chief La'Ron Singletary called for calm following contentious protests on Saturday.

"Let’s work together to keep everyone safe!" the department tweeted Sunday evening, not long before demonstrators descended on the building.

In a new tack, police on Sunday night allowed protesters to march up to the Public Safety Building (PSB), home to the Rochester Police Department, after previously barricading demonstrators about a quarter mile up the road, where clashes ensued between protesters and police.

Singletary said earlier Sunday that there was credible information that outside agitators want to destroy the PSB, but country legislator Rachel Barnhart, who was injured while attending Saturday night's protests, told ABC News she thought Saturday's protests only became violent after demonstrators encountered police at the barricade and suggested that allowing protesters to march to the PSB would curtail the violence.

On Sunday evening a group of church elders boarded buses near City Hall to travel to the PSB in order to act as a buffer between protesters and the police in a move that city officials hoped would keep the protests peaceful.

PHOTO: Demonstrators take up space in front of the Public Safety building after marching for Daniel Prude on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Warren's pleas for peaceful demonstrations came after police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse a crowd of over 1,200 people Saturday night. She stood by Singletary and the police department and commended them for their restraint during the last couple nights of protest, which authorities said included agitators from out of state.

"People from outside of the city like Alaska and Massachusetts have been arrested," Singletary said at the news conference.

The protests stem from last week's release of body camera footage showing the March 23 incident involving Rochester police officers and Prude, 41. Prude's brother Joe called 911 to get help, saying Daniel was having a mental health emergency.

PHOTO: Daniel Prude is arrested by Rochester Police on March 23 in bodycam video footage released on Sept. 2, 2020. (Rochester Police Dept.)

In the video, which was first reported by the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, officers approach Prude, who is naked, and Prude initially complies with the officers' orders. Prude is subsequently seen shouting and spitting, which prompts officers to place a spit bag over his head.

The officers are seen pinning Prude to the ground while the bag is still on his head, and he eventually goes lifeless. Prude died in the hospital a week later.

Seven Rochester officers have been suspended with pay as New York State Attorney General Letitia James's office investigates the incident, which is part of New York state's protocol anytime someone dies in police custody. On Saturday, James announced she would empanel a grand jury to investigate Prude’s death.

PHOTO: Protesters march in Rochester, New York, Sept. 5, 2020, on the fourth night of protest following the release of video showing the death of Daniel Prude. (Maranie R. Staab/AFP via Getty Images)

Protests that have taken place in the city since the news broke have become contentious between those involved and the police. Officers say they've been struck by bottles and rocks and have had to use pepper spray, tear gas and other weapons to disperse crowds during the demonstrations, including the one on Saturday night.

