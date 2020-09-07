Rochester Mayor Announces Policing Changes In Light Of Daniel Prude's Death

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said the city was doubling its availability of mental health professionals while police review its policies in response to the outrage over the killing of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after officers violently detained him while he was having a mental health emergency.

Warren announced the changes at a press conference on Sunday, where she called for peace on the streets.

Warren declined to step down as mayor, as protesters have urged her to do, and doubled down on her support for Rochester police chief La’Ron Singletary, who also faces calls for resignation.

“For everything that we’ve seen this year, it is clear to me that there is more work to be done, and I am committed to doing what’s necessary,” Warren said. “And I know the chief is committed to doing what’s necessary, to better serve our citizens and our community. That was the job I was elected to do, that was the job that he took an oath to serve.”

Warren also announced that the city’s Racial and Structural Equity (RASE) commission will be working with the police department to change the way police respond to calls dealing with mental health issues.

Mayor Warren: "Once I saw... video on Aug 4 I informed the chief that whenever there is a death in our community or use of force, that I need to be informed within 24 hours." The mayor and chief say he did that with Daniel Prude. Mayor notified on 3/23 and again 3/30. @news10nbcpic.twitter.com/BlslBKbtX1 — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) September 6, 2020

Prude, 41, died on March 30 though his violent encounter with police officers didn’t catch the attention of the public until last week when his family released footage from a police body camera video.

Prude was acting erratically and running on the streets naked, according to his brother, who called police for help. As seen in body camera video, a group of officers approached Prude, who complied with their requests to lay face-down on the ground...

