Rochester man who died in single-vehicle crash in Lewis County has been identified

A Rochester man who died in a single-vehicle wreck last week has been identified, the Lewis County Coroner announced Sunday afternoon.

Tyler L. Nolan, 38, died at the scene of the crash, The Chronicle reported.

His death, which was determined to be accidental, was caused by blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to the coroner.

Nolan crashed his 2004 Chevy Silverado in the 3000 block of Jackson Highway in Lewis County about 10:15 p.m March 3, according to The Chronicle.

The man was thought to be traveling at a high rate of speed before the wreck, the newspaper reported.