Rochelle and Marvin Humes's cutest moments

When it comes to pop star couples, it honestly doesn't get much cuter than Rochelle and Marvin Humes. This year, the pair will have been together 10 years, which is basically centuries in showbiz. To celebrate the milestone, let's take a look back at their love story, from chart-topping band members to a family of five...
2010: JLS and The Saturdays are at the same industry event and the pair cross paths. Forget asking a mutual friend or a publicist to sort a date, Marvin stole Rochelle's phone to get her number. Rochelle previously told The Jonathan Ross Show: "I went to the toilet and my bag was on the chair. He took my phone out of my bag, called himself from my phone and got my number." That's one way of doing it.
2010: According to reports, the pair move in together after just four months.
December 31, 2011: Marvin proposes to Rochelle while they're on holiday in Antigua. The ring is uh-mazing.
8 years ago today. Happy 💍 Anniversary my love. Faces with a few more lines, a lot more wine and deffo less hair 😬 Wouldn’t change a thing except the rapid decline in sleep, wow just look at how well slept we were..😅 Ps I found that M&S bikini the other day, pulled out the padding don’t need that any more after the babies 🤣
July 27, 2012: The singers tie the knot in a gorgeous ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, which was attended by all the JLS and Saturdays crew.
November 22, 2012: They announce they're expecting their first child together. "We have always dreamt of being parents and the news is the best early Christmas present we could have asked for," Rochelle shared. "I know Marvin is going to be a great dad and we’re so excited to start a family."
May 20, 2013: They welcome daughter Alaia-Mai.
September 3, 2014: Rochelle speaks to Cosmo UK about being a first-time mum and how having a baby has brought them even closer together. "Having a child strengthens your bond even when you don't think you can get any closer," she said. "We look at her and think, 'That's both of us there. It's me and you and no one else in the world has the bond we have.'"
February 11, 2015: Speaking to Hello! magazine, Marvin talk babies and how madly in love they are. "I fancy Rochelle massively and constantly find myself looking at her thinking, 'Wow, that's my wife,'" the JLS star said. While on the subject of another baby, Marvin made it clear he eventually wants an army of kids: "I want another one, I really do. If I had my way, we'd have one every year."
November 17, 2016: Rochelle and Marvin reveal they're expecting baby number two.
Absolutely delighted to announce that we're extending our family! Rochelle and I are over the moon! Baby Humes no2 is on the way!!! ❤️
March 10, 2017: Rochelle gives birth to daughter Valentina Raine Humes.
Couldn't be a happier or prouder man! What another incredible blessing! Today my beautiful wife gave birth to our second daughter Valentina Raine Humes.. Alaia-Mai is over the moon that she has a baby sister! I'm overjoyed ❤
March 21, 2019: Marvin throws Rochelle an incredible 30th birthday party, with celebrations starting off at home before they head to Soho Farmhouse with friends. "You continue to amaze me every single day and you deserve the absolute very best," he wrote. Check out the rest of the cute message here:
Rochy..Happy Happy Happy Birthday my love..I was with you on your 21st..now today on your 30th and look forward to every other milestone together. You continue to amaze me every single day and you deserve the absolute very best. Here’s to the start of a great weekend. The girls and I love you so much! ❤️ 30 balloons and 30 roses for 30 years! #DirtyThirty #RH30
December 31, 2019: Marking their engagement anniversary, Marvin posts the sweetest message to Rochelle. "I’m so glad I told you exactly what I wanted and never played games... I’m so glad you believed my words, my eyes and my heart @rochellehumes 8 years ago you said yes and made my dreams come true." Ugh.
I’m so glad I stole your phone out of your bag to get your number that night..I’m so glad I told you exactly what I wanted and never played games..I’m so glad you believed my words, my eyes and my heart @rochellehumes 8 years ago you said yes and made my dreams come true..I’m so proud of everything we have now..you literally are a Superwoman..Happy Engagement Anniversary my love x
April 12, 2020: The TV presenter posts a picture of a baby scan alongside a tiny knitted cardigan, a pair of knitted boots and a board that read: "We're eggspecting. Baby Humes. October 2020."
There's a baby bunny in my oven...🐰🤰🏾
April 21, 2020: Rochelle and Marvin reveal they're having a baby boy in a sweet clip shared to Instagram. Alaia, six, and Valentina, three, play a starring role in the video, which shows them searching for Easter eggs.
Finally I have some back up! We’re having a baby boy!!! Over the moon 💙
