Rochelle Humes’s vow renewal dress revealed as she marks 10th anniversary with husband Marvin Humes

(Rochelle Humes/Hello!)

Former The Saturdays singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes has renewed her wedding vows to husband of ten years Marvin Humes.

The pair celebrated their 10-year anniversary milestone with a vow renewal ceremony in Lake Como, Italy last week.

For the occasion, Rochelle wore a bespoke French lace and tulle Suzanne Neville gown, featuring long fluted sleeves with ribbon detail, in photos published by Hello!

A trailing veil was also attached to the presenter’s hair, worn in a low bun, whilst TV presenter and former JLS singer Marvin looked dapper in an all-black suit.

Both Rochelle and Marvin , took to Instagram to share a series of images showing the highlights of the family’s Italian trip, accompanied by their two daughters, Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina, five, and their 22-month-old son, Blake.

In a separate post, Rochelle wrote: “Ten years ago we said that we would celebrate every milestone, what we didn’t realise was just HOW special it would be ten years on with our little family.

“I’m SO thankful for the memories that we have created, I will hold onto them until the end of time.”

The married couple, who also co-host BBC One’s music game show The Hit List, first got married at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in 2012 with a star-studded guest list of 400.

Marvin had proposed to Rochelle during a holiday to the Caribbean island of Antigua back in 2011, over the new year.

They first began dating in 2010 and moved in together three months later.

Rochelle similarly wore a white mermaid gown for their 2012 ceremony, but kept a low-cut bardot line. Meanwhile, Marvin had worn a white blazer over his black suit for their wedding.

In more pictures seen in the couple’s Hello Magazine exclusive, the pair can be seen kissing whilst on a boat in Lake Como with an expensive hotel set up in the backdrop.

Marvin wrote on his Instagram: “It was the most incredible day filled with love and laughter. Ten down, forever to go.”