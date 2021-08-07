Rochelle Humes turns interior designer for new TV series

Photo credit: Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making is a new 10-part series coming to UKTV's premium entertainment channel, W.



In the series, Rochelle takes her personal passion for all things interior décor into the world of professional interior design. The singer and TV presenter will be helping deserving families transform their homes with a life-enhancing makeover fit for the post pandemic world.



Rochelle has renovated several of her own homes over the years and has a dedicated Instagram account, @homehumes, where she showcases her interiors.

In Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making, Rochelle will be faced with real clients, a problem brief, constrained budgets, and unrealistic expectations. She'll learn the highs and lows that go with this new territory while studying an interior design course and being mentored by a designer, all whilst juggling life as a presenter, wife, and mum of three.



'I've always loved interiors and the way a home can positively affect your life. Since I was very young, I've rearranged rooms, changed colour and pattern, and loved renovating and decorating my own homes as an adult,' says Rochelle. 'Now I can't wait to embrace the challenge of helping other people reimagine their own homes for this exciting new series for W with Wickes.'

The new series is part-funded by home improvement retailer Wickes and comes at a time when the nation has fallen back in love with DIY and improving their homes.

Shelley Allison, Head of Marketing at Wickes, comments: 'Our ambition is to help the nation feel house proud and this new show is the perfect opportunity to showcase how people can make the most of their spaces while demonstrating how easy it can be.'

A broadcast date is yet to be announced.

