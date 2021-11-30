Rochelle Humes just chopped her hair off for the British Fashion Awards

Photo credit: Rochelle Humes/@rochellehumes

After a long time without award shows and red carpet moments, we’re loving that these fancy schmancy occasions are back in full flow.

Last night saw celebs walking the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for the British Fashion Awards 2021 and with it, came some incredible outfits. But despite it being a fashun event, there were some incredible beauty looks, too.

As soon as we saw Rochelle Humes, we were won over by her look. Alongside skin that was glowwww-ing, our dream feathered eyebrows and the perfect winged eyeliner, we couldn’t get enough of Rochelle’s hair.

Recently, the presenter has been sporting super long hair but for the special event, she was seen rocking a super chic lob. In fact, it seems she chopped her hair specifically for the event.

Here's what Rochelle's hair looks like usually:

And here is it last night:

Both stunning, right?

Rochelle’s hairstylist Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar posted a picture on Instagram Stories of bunches of chopped hair strewn across the floor. On the pic, he wrote “Opps 🤓 @rochellehumes @jaybirminghamhair”.

Photo credit: Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar/@jaybirmingham_

Love a spontaneous chop.

Rochelle’s new hair was then styled into loose curls for a stylish, effortless feel and honestly, we love everything about this look.

While this look suits Rochelle so much, it appears that it was short-lived. This morning, the former The Saturdays singer posted some videos on Instagram Stories, in which she’s wearing long extensions again.

Photo credit: Rochelle Humes/@rochellehumes

Of course, she looks incredible either way but here’s hoping her choppy lob makes an appearance again very soon…

