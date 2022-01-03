Rochelle Humes heartbroken as she mourns a lost loved one and ‘holds her family close’

Marvin Humes and Rochelle Humes pictured in 2018 (Getty Images)

Rochelle Humes said she had lost a loved one and she was holding her little family close as she rung in the new year.

Over the weekend, the TV presenter shared some sad news with her 2.2million followers and she thanked her following for their kindness.

The mum-of-three, 32, said was “trying to find” her feet while grieving a loved one in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday to mark the new year.

She wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to wish you all a Happy New Year.

“Thank you for all of your messages, I know I’ve been quiet. Losing a loved one is never easy, so I’m trying to find my feet whilst holding my little family close and making some more memories.”

Reflecting on her loss, the singer included a thoughtful quote in her Instagram post.

She added a quote to her post which read: “Although the world keeps turning and the sun comes up each day. Life has never been the same, since you were called away.

“You were such a special person, so gentle, good and kind and have left the sweetest memories and thoughts of you behind. I only wish there was a way, that I could see you one more time, to thank you for the joy you bought, into this life of mine.”

Ms Humes, her husband Marvin and their three children - Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, one - have been enjoying a tropical getaway.

Alongside the message, the songstress shared a handful of glamorous family snaps on the beach.

Among the selection of photos, she included a special quote.

It read: “We love them. We miss them. We grieve them. And so, we live our lives to make them proud.”

Many of her fans rushed to share their sympathy with her.

Among the sea of comments, one wrote: “Sending u so much love and hugs ur way.” (sic)

Another added: “Sending lots of love.”