Rochelle Humes enjoys 'magical' visit with children to see Father Christmas at LaplandUK

Rochelle Humes enjoyed a fun day out at LaplandUK with her three children (Instagram @rochellehumes)

Rochelle Humes gave her children the ultimate festive treat by taking them to LaplandUK to see Father Christmas and his elves.

The This Morning presenter, 34, took to Instagram to give fans an insight into their trip, which included gingerbread decorating, ice skating and getting to see Father Christmas' magical reindeer up close.

One image showed the former The Saturdays singer wrapped up warm in a brown teddy coat as she posed with Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, ten months, alongside the big man himself.

"Another year and another magical evening that we will never forget," she captioned her post.It was a stark contrast to husband Marvin Humes, who is currently battling it out in the I'm A Celebrity jungle in Australia.

Humes isn't the only celebrity to visit the award-winning immersive and theatrical Christmas experience in Windsor Park this year.In recent weeks, Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, model David Gandy, plus, JLS stars Aston Merrygold and JB Gill have brought their children to the enchanted forest.

Kimberley Walsh also visited Lapland with her three children (Getty Images)

Busted singer Charlie Simpson, McFly's Danny Jones and opera singer Katherine Jenkins have also joined in the fun at the special festive-themed event.

LaplandUK is a family-run business created by Mike and Alison Battle that has reimagined the story of Father Christmas with a unique and inspired take on the original, beloved tale.

The annual event is an immersive four-hour theatre experience set in Whitmoor Forest, against the backdrop of an impressive Hollywood-style set.

Conceived from six best-selling books, written by the Battle family, it depicts a magical world in which 31 characters come together, every year from November 11 until December 24.

Tickets sold out within a few hours of going on sale in March.