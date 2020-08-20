Will The ROCE Trend At Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Continue?

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Synopsys is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$542m ÷ (US$7.3b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2020).

Therefore, Synopsys has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Software industry average of 8.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Synopsys' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Synopsys here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Synopsys is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 10%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 53%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Synopsys thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Synopsys' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Synopsys has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 322% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Synopsys can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

