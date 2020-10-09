Will The ROCE Trend At Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Continue?

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Questor Technology (CVE:QST) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Questor Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$4.4m ÷ (CA$39m - CA$1.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Questor Technology has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Energy Services industry average of 11%.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Questor Technology. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 139%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Questor Technology thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Questor Technology's ROCE

To sum it up, Questor Technology has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 66% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Questor Technology does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

