Will The ROCE Trend At Murray Cod Australia (ASX:MCA) Continue?

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Murray Cod Australia's (ASX:MCA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Murray Cod Australia is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.008 = AU$282k ÷ (AU$37m - AU$1.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

So, Murray Cod Australia has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 4.4%.

See our latest analysis for Murray Cod Australia

roce More

In the above chart we have measured Murray Cod Australia's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Murray Cod Australia is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses four years ago, but now it's earning 0.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Murray Cod Australia is utilizing 23,917% more capital than it was four years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Murray Cod Australia has decreased current liabilities to 3.7% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Murray Cod Australia's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Murray Cod Australia's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 162% total return over the last three years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Murray Cod Australia can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Murray Cod Australia (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.