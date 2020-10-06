Will The ROCE Trend At Green Rise Capital (CVE:GRF) Continue?

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Green Rise Capital (CVE:GRF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Green Rise Capital:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = CA$1.4m ÷ (CA$34m - CA$2.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

So, Green Rise Capital has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 8.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Green Rise Capital's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. The figures show that over the last one year, ROCE has grown 30% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Green Rise Capital has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last year, these trends are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Green Rise Capital can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Green Rise Capital does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

