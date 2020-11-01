Will The ROCE Trend At Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Continue?

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = CA$36m ÷ (CA$370m - CA$4.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has an ROCE of 10.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.2% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund.

So How Is Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's ROCE Trending?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 27% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And since the stock has fallen 42% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

