Rocanville Town Council: Installation of retention pond pump

At their meeting on Wednesday, Rocanville Town Council discussed the installation of the town’s retention pond pump being set up on July 7.

Due to the late shipment of parts needed for the pump, the installation was delayed by a week.

CAO Tanya Strandlund informed council that the town will be scheduling a time for tree removal in the community for late August.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The town will be removing nuisance and dead trees located around town to help clean up the area.

Council passed a motion to approve the resignation of the town’s recreation assistant Kelly Woywada.

The position will be advertised at a later date. Council intends to fill the position before the rink opens in the fall.

Council passed a motion to approve the list of streets in town to have the sewer lines jet cleaned.

“We get Municipal Sewer to come in and jet clean our sewer lines as general maintenance,” said CAO Tanya Strandlund.

“In 2023 they are going to be doing Mallard Drive, Bobolink Bay, Robin Avenue, Kelly Street and Park Avenue.

“Those streets will be jetted. They will come into town to clean the sewer lines from the manholes and backtrack the excess water.”

Strandlund has contacted Municipal Sewer to get a date on when Municipal Sewer will be coming to town.

Sierra D'Souza Butts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator