For fall 2023, Robyn Lynch presented a collection that celebrated her Irish identity while subverting Irish cliches and showing how she has integrated merino wool into her sportswear-influenced design language.

“I want to represent Ireland in a contemporary menswear market and I don’t feel it’s done. And I also don’t feel like it’s done in a humorous way. I took the most stereotactic things you can think of when it comes to Ireland: green shamrocks, leprechauns, and harps, and took ownership of it,” she explained after the show.

More from WWD

As one of this year’s International Woolmark Prize finalists, a large chunk of the collection was developed with merino wool, as developing a merino wool capsule was the main task for the final.

Lynch didn’t disappoint. She offered cable knits, hoodies, box-fit fleece, and hiking pants made with wool in all shades of green, and sweaters with cute motifs such as a flock of sheep standing on the map of Ireland, as well as cartoon characters performing Gaelic folk dances, or playing the harp.

“I have been using merino wool since season one. So it just felt like a natural adoption and being part of that prize means that I have the financial perturbations that come with it that allowed me to really buy yarn because it’s expensive,” the designer added.

For the runway music, Lynch enlisted Róisín Berkeley, who she met at a small art festival in Ireland, to perform at the show. “Everything was completely composed by her. All original,” she noted.

Launch Gallery: Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.