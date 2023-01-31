Robyn Dixon Admits 'Idiot' Husband Juan Dixon's DMs with Another Woman Stalled Their Wedding: 'We Worked Through It'

Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon

Robyn Dixon/Instagram Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon

Robyn Dixon is setting the record straight about what really put her wedding on hold.

On the latest episode of Dixon's Reasonably Shady podcast, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 43, admitted that she had known about her husband Juan's alleged infidelity during the pandemic, prior to filming season 7.

"Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram because, you know, whatever he's bored. He needs attention. It's the pandemic. Blah, blah, blah," Dixon said. "They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere."

The Bravo star said that the woman came forward with a hotel receipt that had his name on it. But Dixon claimed there was "a reason" behind it, noting on Patreon that the woman messaged the former NBA player about losing her wallet and asked him if he could pay for her hotel.

Dixon said Juan put his credit card down and walked away from the hotel.

"The situation when it was presented to me was handled. [It] was discussed… It was something we had to work through, you know? It was not something that it was just, 'Oh, okay, whatever,'" she continued, adding, "Maybe that's why the wedding didn't happen when yall wanted it to."

RELATED: 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Trailer Teases Cheating Allegations, Divorce Drama and a Martini Toss

Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon

Robyn Dixon/Instagram

Dixon previously attributed her wedding being on hold to the pandemic itself, telling Page Six in July 2021 that "the pandemic definitely shifted our focus to the house."

"And so, wedding planning for me was just not really, like, an option," she told the site at the time. "And then once we started building the house, all of my focus and resources went in that direction. So unfortunately we do not have a date yet."

Dixion said on the podcast that she had been "waiting" for one of her RHOP cast members "to bring" up the affair, thinking that the woman messaged all of her costars and not just her podcast co-host Gizelle Bryant. However, her castmate Karen Huger brought up a different allegation instead.

Story continues

"When we're in Mexico, Ashley [Darby] tells me that Karen is talking about us, and I'm like 'Oh, okay this is it,'" she said. "And she talks about him holding hands with a blonde in Georgetown and I'm like, 'This is ridiculous.' So that was kind of comical to me."

Robyn and Juan, 44, eventually tied the knot, again, in the season 7 finale of RHOP airing on Sunday. Sources told PEOPLE that their wedding day had been taped after the show wrapped and did not include Robyn's fellow Potomac Housewives.

RELATED VIDEO: Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Are Married Again! 'RHOP' to Air Surprise Wedding in Season 7 Finale

The couple was high school sweethearts who first married in 2005 before divorcing in 2012. The two share sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13.

Though they were divorced, the two famously continued to live together and even share a bed for the sake of their family, with cameras capturing their unique relationship in the first season of RHOP, which aired in 2016.

Dixon told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 that the show helped them to rebuild their relationship. "I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably would not be together today," Dixon said.

She added, "I say that because having to come together when you're financially struggling and having to support one another for the sake of your kids, it was more so we wanted each other to get to a better place because we have children."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.