Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Discovery Africa Limited's (ASX:DAF) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Discovery Africa's (ASX:DAF) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Discovery Africa's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for Discovery Africa

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Discovery Africa is:

75% = AU$1.6m ÷ AU$2.1m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.75 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Discovery Africa's Earnings Growth And 75% ROE

First thing first, we like that Discovery Africa has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 44% net income growth seen by Discovery Africa over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Discovery Africa's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 34% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Discovery Africa is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Discovery Africa Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Discovery Africa doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Discovery Africa's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Discovery Africa by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Story continues