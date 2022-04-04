Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (NYSE:KOF) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's (NYSE:KOF) stock increased significantly by 6.4% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is:

13% = Mex$16b ÷ Mex$128b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 22% seen over the past five years by Coca-Cola FEMSA. de. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is KOF worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KOF is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Coca-Cola FEMSA. de Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 85%, meaning the company only retains 15% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 70%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

