Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Diodes Incorporated's (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock?

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 48% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Diodes' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Diodes is:

12% = US$143m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Diodes' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Diodes seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 10%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 40% seen over the past five years by Diodes. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Diodes' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 20% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:DIOD Past Earnings Growth June 21st 2020

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is DIOD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DIOD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Diodes Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Diodes doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Diodes' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

