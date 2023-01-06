Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Admicasa Holding AG's (BRN:ADMI) Stock?

Admicasa Holding's (BRN:ADMI) stock is up by a considerable 10.0% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Admicasa Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Admicasa Holding is:

19% = CHF1.2m ÷ CHF6.4m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Admicasa Holding's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Admicasa Holding seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.9%. This probably laid the ground for Admicasa Holding's moderate 9.7% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Admicasa Holding's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 20% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Admicasa Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Admicasa Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Admicasa Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 27%, which implies that it retains the remaining 73% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Admicasa Holding has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Admicasa Holding's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Admicasa Holding by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

