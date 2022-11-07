Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In JB Hi-Fi Limited's (ASX:JBH) Stock?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.7% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on JB Hi-Fi's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for JB Hi-Fi

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JB Hi-Fi is:

43% = AU$545m ÷ AU$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.43 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of JB Hi-Fi's Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

To begin with, JB Hi-Fi has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, JB Hi-Fi's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then performed a comparison between JB Hi-Fi's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 21% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is JBH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JBH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is JB Hi-Fi Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

JB Hi-Fi has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 66%, meaning the company only retains 34% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, JB Hi-Fi has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 66% of its profits over the next three years. However, JB Hi-Fi's future ROE is expected to decline to 24% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with JB Hi-Fi's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Stanback ready to play for Alouettes against Tiger-Cats in CFL East semifinal

    MONTREAL — William Stanback is ready to carry a full workload. His timing couldn't be better. The Alouettes running back has only been given a limited number of carries since returning from a broken ankle sustained in Week 1. But as Montreal prepares for Sunday's CFL East semifinal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Stanback feels better than he ever has this season and is poised to help the Als earn their first playoff win in eight years. "This was the ultimate plan of me just being back and gett

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has win streak end in semifinal of Paris Masters

    PARIS — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak has come to an end. The Montreal native fell to Denmark's Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. Auger-Aliassime won 16 matches in a row, including three ATP Tour titles, before the loss in Paris. He beat Rune last Sunday in the Swiss Indoors final for his third consecutive title. Auger-Aliassime struggled to keep up with Rune on Saturday, who relied heavily on his returns to outlast the Canadian. "I saw some statistic

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canadian women sacrifice for the cause en route to Rugby World Cup semifinal

    Canada has lived up to its ranking of third in the world by making the final four at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with No. 1 England awaiting it in the semifinal this weekend. The Canadian women have got there the hard way, putting day jobs aside and fundraising to pay bills while England players are on professional contracts from the Rugby Football Union, their governing body. The Canadians say their commitment to the cause has only brought them closer, on and off the field. "A lot of th

  • Canada's Gushue secures top seed in playoffs at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Randie Shen of Chinese Taipei 11-3 to secure the top seed in the playoffs at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Friday. Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., sits ahead of the Americans (6-1), South Korea (6-1) and Japan (3-4) in the standings with round-robin play coming to a close. Canada (6-1) is set to take on Japan, winners of three straight, in the semifinals on Saturday. “Japan has looked like a different (team) over the last couple of game

  • Was Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman robbed of a Gold Glove award?

    Toronto Blue Jays' star third baseman Matt Chapman missed out on a fourth Gold Glove award, but did he deserve to win it?

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • Stampeders, Lions kick off '22 CFL playoffs in West Division semifinal matchup

    Home field wasn't an advantage this season when the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders squared off. In each of the three regular-season meetings, the road team emerged victorious as B.C. won the season series 2-1. In fact, the road team has won the last seven meetings between these two clubs. The last time Calgary or B.C. beat the other at home was June 29, 2019, when the Stampeders won 36-32 at McMahon Stadium. On Sunday, the Stampeders (12-6) visit the Lions (12-6) in the West Division semifina

  • Which Blue Jays catcher is most likely to be traded this offseason?

    The Blue Jays are loaded at the catcher position. Will this be the winter they trade one of their backstops?

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Scottie Barnes' playmaking, Pascal Siakam's processing shining for Raptors

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder have been impressed by Scottie Barnes' persistence and confidence with the ball while Pascal Siakam is at a level Raptors fans haven't seen before. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined with strained adductor muscle

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday. Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto's 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night. The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn't return. Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He's averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assist

  • Kubalik's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win. “I feel good about where my game is at,'' Nedeljkovic said. ”When you beat good teams, it's huge." Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibane

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t