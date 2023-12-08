Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In DocCheck AG's (ETR:AJ91) Stock?

DocCheck's (ETR:AJ91) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on DocCheck's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DocCheck is:

15% = €5.8m ÷ €38m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

DocCheck's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, DocCheck seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. Probably as a result of this, DocCheck was able to see an impressive net income growth of 22% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that DocCheck's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 18% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about DocCheck's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is DocCheck Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 55% (implying that it keeps only 45% of profits) for DocCheck suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, DocCheck is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with DocCheck's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into DocCheck's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

