Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In TASCO Berhad's (KLSE:TASCO) Stock?

TASCO Berhad's (KLSE:TASCO) stock is up by a considerable 5.8% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on TASCO Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TASCO Berhad is:

14% = RM85m ÷ RM621m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of TASCO Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, TASCO Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.7%. This probably laid the ground for TASCO Berhad's significant 31% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that TASCO Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 25% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about TASCO Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is TASCO Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

TASCO Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 32%, meaning the company retains 68% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like TASCO Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, TASCO Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 29%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that TASCO Berhad's future ROE will be 15% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with TASCO Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

