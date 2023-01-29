Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Riverstone Holdings Limited's (SGX:AP4) Stock?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Riverstone Holdings' (SGX:AP4) stock increased significantly by 30% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Riverstone Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Riverstone Holdings

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Riverstone Holdings is:

19% = RM383m ÷ RM2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.19.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Riverstone Holdings' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Riverstone Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Riverstone Holdings' significant 47% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Riverstone Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AP4? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Riverstone Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Riverstone Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (where it is retaining 60% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Riverstone Holdings is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Riverstone Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 68% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 14% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Riverstone Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • 'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and the Calgary Flames rebounded from one of their ugliest losses of the season and picked up an important two points in the Pacific Division before starting the All-Star break. Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary bounced back impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken fo

  • Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

    The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season.

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in shot hit the post, deflected off Wild forward Ryan Hartman and slid past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 16.4 seconds left, handing Minnesota its third straight loss. Befor

  • MLSE working on 'mixed reality' tech to enhance fan experience and help its teams win

    TORONTO — Imagine being on the court with the Toronto Raptors. Or watching an NHL game from the stands with real-time statistics literally in front of your nose. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is ahead of you, developing "mixed reality" technology to change how fans experience the action by integrating digital information with the user's environment in real time. MLSE Digital Labs, the sports conglomerate's technology and digital innovation arm, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have unveiled a

  • Canada opens women's world hockey golden three-peat bid against Swiss

    CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in

  • Falcons hire defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen from Saints

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons found their new defensive coordinator from an NFC South rival’s coaching staff on Friday by hiring Ryan Nielsen, the former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator. Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, 73, who retired on Jan. 9 following two seasons in charge of the defense on coach Arthur Smith’s staff. The Falcons also announced three defensive assistants will not return next season: defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Mona