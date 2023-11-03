Robson on thriving under pressure, Dons energy & cup regrets
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media as Aberdeen prepare to face Hibs in the League Cup semi-finals this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Dons boss:
Robson is relishing the pressure of trying to reach the final: “Presssure is a good thing. When pressure comes is when players perform, most of the time.”
He says Aberdeen have shown they can thrive on big occasions this season, referencing “huge games” away to Hacken and Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe.
He adds: “Mentally we’ve been strong. That will give the players real belief they can cope with the occasion. I expect them to handle that.”
The team’s hectic schedule has meant less time on the training pitch but has allowed the new-look squad to gel and Robson has ramped up the analysis work.
The Dons boss says his team “feel fresh” and are coping better with the busy programme, adding: “We’ve tried to recruit players with a lot of energy."
On Hibs: “He (Nick Montgomery) plays open and expansive and has some good players we’ll need to keep an eye on.”
Hampden is an “iconic stadium across the world” and Robson loved performing there as a player.
Robson has urged his players to have no regrets as winning the cup is the kind of moment that “stays with you for life”. He played in the Dons' 2014 final triumph, and recalls 43,000 of the Red Army descending on Glasgow, but is still frustrated they didn't win a cup double that season.