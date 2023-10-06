Robson Green returns to Grantchester set after wrapping Tom Brittney's final scenes

Robson Green behind-the-scenes Grantchester (Robson Green/Instagram)

DI Geordie Keating is back on the case! In new photos obtained by Mail Online, leading man Robson Green was spotted in character as he filmed scenes for Grantchester's ninth season. Putting on a dapper display in the detective's signature trench coat, the 58-year-old couldn't have looked happier as he chatted to the cast and crew in between takes.

Absent from the Cambridge set was Robson's close friend and co-star Tom Brittney, who recently shot his final scenes in August. Earlier this year, the actor – who plays Reverend Will Davenport – confirmed that he would be leaving Grantchester after six seasons.

Tom Brittney confirmed that he'd be leaving Grantchester in July

Tom, who will leave the show after season nine, revealed the news in a statement released in July. "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years," he said. "I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

Tom will be replaced by Hollyoaks alum Rishi Nair, who is set to play new vicar Alphy Kotteram. Grantchester's charismatic new arrival has "an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations," according to the PBS website.

Tom filmed his final scenes in August (MASTERPIECE/PBS)

Following the announcement, Robson and Tom were spotted hugging as they filmed Tom's final scenes in Grantchester Meadows. Clearly emotional, the duo shared a sweet hug, before Tom was snapped holding back tears.

On joining the cast, newcomer Rishi said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming."

Rishi is taking over as the lead in Grantchester

He added: "The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

Robson has also spoken about Tom's exit, and has wished his co-star all the best. "I feel so blessed to be embarking once again on this thrilling journey with the beloved series, Grantchester," he began.

Robson has wished Tom all the best (PBS Masterpiece)

"The anticipation is palpable however, amid the exhilaration, a tinge of sadness lingers for all of us as we are bidding farewell to my close friend and remarkable actor Tom Brittney, whose portrayal of the charismatic Will Davenport will be sorely missed. Yet, we are all delighted in welcoming the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family! With his exceptional skills and magnetic presence, I have no doubt that Rishi will be captivating the hearts of millions not only in the UK but also across the globe."