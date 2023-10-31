Robson on expectation, avoiding a 'tricky week' & Fir Park challenge
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before his side's midweek Premiership trip to Motherwell.
Here are the key points:
In response to criticism following the defeat at Kilmarnock, he says "expectation is big here and rightly so" and acknowledges "we need to start winning games in the league".
Robson, whose side also play Hibs in the League Cup semi-final at the weekend, added: "When you are the Aberdeen manager every week can be a good week or a tricky week. It never changes, there is expectation here and you need to make sure you make it a good week not a tricky one."
After admitting he maybe should have freshened his team up more against Killie, he says "we don’t want to give too much away" when asked about changes for Fir Park, but doesn’t think it is wise to make five or six alterations.
He is expecting a "really difficult game" against a good Motherwell side despite their five-match winless run.
Robson has no fresh injury concerns.