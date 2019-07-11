Robshaw: Jones doesn't get enough credit for his England work

Chris Robshaw has thrown his support behind the 2019 National Rugby Awards

Chris Robshaw’s Rugby World Cup hopes may be hanging by a thread but the former England captain believes Eddie Jones deserves a heap of praise for his efforts to date.

Robshaw was England captain at his home World Cup four years ago but is set to miss out this time around, left out of the recently-announced training squad after struggling with injury.

But the Harlequins back-row is not letting his potential personal disappointment derail his patriotism, as he prepares to watch from home when his country embark on their Japan adventure.

He’ll do so with only positive thoughts towards Jones and his coaching team, believing the plaudits should be plentiful for a coach who has won the Grand Slam during his tenure.

“Eddie has done very well with the side. He doesn’t receive enough credit for what he does,” he added.

“More credit needs to go to his backroom staff too, the physios, the kitman and the medics because they work so hard to make sure we are all in good shape.

“It’s definitely a step up from club and European rugby. You need to make sure you’re ready for internationals. The team are always helping us complete top-up sessions ahead of international matches to make sure we're physically and mentally prepared.

“He and England will be going to Japan prepared to win the tournament. That should absolutely be the goal.”

Old scars have yet to heal when it comes to Robshaw and World Cup rugby, captain of the England team that failed to deliver the Webb Ellis Cup on home soil four years ago.

Instead they became the first host nation in the tournament’s history to go out at the pool stage, with defeat to Australia at Twickenham granting them an unwanted place in the record books.

So if the call was to come for Robshaw to return to the fold, the Harlequins flanker would certainly relish the opportunity to cast aside personal disappointment.

“It would mean so much to me to play in another World Cup,” said Robshaw, speaking on behalf of the National Rugby Awards.

“I am working hard to get back in there. I’ve been out for a long time, so I haven’t been able to get involved. I’ve been watching from aside but constantly focusing on what I can do to get back into the fold.

“Unfortunately, the last tournament didn’t go at all to plan. It was a tough time for me and a lot of the other players involved.

“To go out there to try and right a wrong would be a huge honour.”

