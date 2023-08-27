The robotics revolution is falling flat on its metal face

Robots Revolution

The 2020s were meant to be the decade when the robotics revolution really took off. We would all be whizzing around in computer-controlled taxis, getting drinks from robot bartenders and coming home to houses cleaned by efficient android servants. But it hasn’t happened yet, nor is it getting close.

Instead in San Francisco, driverless cars have been going haywire; while in Britain, a start-up that was backed with millions to make robot chefs has failed spectacularly. In reality, the robo revolution is falling flat on its metal face – and billions are about to be squandered in the process.

It has been a sobering week for the evangelists of the robotics industry. You might think San Francisco had enough problems with vagrants and street crime but now it has added eccentric driverless taxis to its list of challenges.

Within days of the General Motors unit Cruise being given permission to operate a fleet of entirely computer controlled cabs, the numbers on the street had to be cut in half after they caused chaos. One of them smashed into a fire truck, while a completely empty one collided with another vehicle.

It was hardly the smooth debut the company would have been hoping for, nor does it seem likely to encourage other cities to let Cruise, or rivals such as Google’s Waymo, loose on their streets.

Over on this side of the Atlantic, the robotic chef start-up Karakuri that attracted millions from Ocado, as well as the Government’s Future Fund, has collapsed into administration. The £4m that Ocado paid for a 20pc stake has largely disappeared, and so has most of the rest of the investment, with the remaining assets sold for just £350,000.

Its snazzy machines designed to make sushi among a range of meals, replacing traditional chefs, struggled to find a profitable place in the market. Likewise, Creator, an American company that was building a fully robot-run burger restaurant, closed in March.

Meanwhile there are few signs of robots taking over the world. Very few of us yet have robot vacuum cleaners, and while there are lots of computer-controlled lawnmowers on the market most of us are still pushing the traditional variety up and down the garden by hand.

A few trials aside, most of our Amazon parcels are still getting delivered by a carbon-based lifeform, and we buy things from human shop assistants instead of the electronic variety. Automation has made some impact on ordinary life. Self-scanners are now typically the quickest way to shop, and chatbots answer simple questions if you are taking out a new insurance policy.

And yet, it is striking how little impact robotics has had so far, and how many of the once-promising start-ups are falling by the wayside.

That is despite vast amounts of investment. In 2021, the venture capital industry poured $17bn (£13bn) into the sector, and almost as much last year, and that is just the cash going to start-ups. Big companies have invested even more. And there should be plenty of demand.

We are all aware of often crippling labour shortages in the UK, but it is just as bad in Germany, the United States and many other developed economies.

In sectors such as hospitality and logistics companies are endlessly complaining about how they can’t find enough staff. If they could get a robot to do the work for them, then you would think they would be queuing around the block. Even so, there is not a great deal to show for all that investment. In reality, there are three big challenges.

First, the technology is typically not good enough. It is one thing to build a pitch deck that convinces venture capital firms to invest, and to mock up a prototype that completes a few simple tasks in the laboratory. It is a very different matter to produce a finished product that can be mass produced. So far there is very little sign that many of the robotics start-ups have managed to successfully get their products out of development and into the real world.

Second, the cost is often too high. To take just one example, there are quite a few robot bartenders to choose from already, and perhaps some of them even make a pretty decent Martini. But a quick web search reveals that they typically cost around £100,000 to £130,000 a piece. That is a lot.

The same is often true for robot chefs, waitresses or check-in staff. The simple fact is that robots are usually designed to replace low-level skills, which, fairly obviously, are at the cheaper end of the labour market. It is hard to justify paying £100,000 for a robot bartender when you can hire a real one for £25,000 a year.

Sure, with bigger volumes and longer production runs, the cost of many robots may start to fall, but prices will need to come down dramatically before they are really a commercially viable proposition. Companies won’t replace people with machines until it pays them to do so.

Finally, the tasks for which robots might be used require levels of perfection that they cannot yet reach. No one wants a driverless taxi that only gets you to the right destination 80pc of the time, and might crash along the way. Most of us would probably decide to walk instead.

And while it might not matter so much if a robot bartender puts a little too much vermouth in a manhattan, it is still not going to be quite right. A robot ought to perform perfectly every time, and very few of the products on the market so far have achieved anything even close to that.

There is no question that robots will carve out a niche in the economy. There are certain tasks where they can replicate human workers very well, and deliver a better product at lower cost. And yet, they remain most useful in factories where the task can be designed around the machine, and they don’t have to replicate the intricacies of human labour.

In the real world, they are so far pretty useless – and that is not likely to change any time soon.

