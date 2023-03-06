Robotics And Automation Actuators Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the robotics and automation actuators market are SMC Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ABB Group, Tolomatic, Thomson Industries Inc., SKF Motion Technologies, Moog Inc.

New York, March 06, 2023
, MISUMI Group Inc., Macron Dynamics Inc., DVG Automation SpA, Flowserve, Festo Group, Harmonic Drive LLC, Cedrat Technologies, Venture Mfg. Co., and AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG.

The global robotics and automation actuators market grew from $22.61 billion in 2022 to $26.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The robotics and automation actuators market is expected to grow to $46.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The robotics and automation actuators market consist of sales of solenoid actuators, DC motor actuators, servo actuators, and stepper motor actuators.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Robotics and automation actuators refer to a device that is used to transform energy into motion, which can be rotary or linear. The robotics and automation actuators aid in the movement of a robot, which frequently makes use of motors to turn the wheels of the robot, or a robot arm’s joints, or to open or close a robot grippe.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the robotics and automation actuators market in 2022. The regions covered in the robotics and automation actuator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of robotics and automation actuators are rotary actuators and linear actuators.The rotary actuators refer to the fluid power system output device that produces an oscillating movement over a restricted range in less than one complete circle revolution.

The different actuations include electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic that is used for process automation and robotics applications. The several verticals involved are food and beverages, power generation, chemicals, paper and plastics, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, automotives, aerospace and defense, electronics and electrical, and others.

The increasing demand for industrial robots is expected to propel the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market going forward.Industrial robots are mechanical systems or machines programmed to perform production-related activities autonomously in industrial settings.

They are reprogrammable, employed for various applications, and are considered flexible automation.The electric actuator enables the industrial robots to constantly execute highly automated motion sequences with high precision and speed.

For instance, according to the data published by the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, in 2021, the actual installation of industrial robots reached 4.35 million units, with a 13% growth as compared to 2020. It is expected to reach 5.18 million units in 2024. Therefore, increasing demand for industrial robots is driving the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the robotics and automation actuator market.Major companies operating in the robotics and automation actuators sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions, including smart actuators, to strengthen their position.

For instance, in October 2021, Ewellix, a Sweden-based manufacturer and supplier of linear motion solutions, launched a smart electro-mechanical actuator with expanded capability for use in agricultural and construction gear. The smart actuator offers four new or improved functions such as communication, built-in monitoring and diagnostics, precise position sensors, and in-control.

In January 2022, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, a US-based company engaged in manufacturing motion control, power transmission, and automation products, acquired Nook Industries LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition aims to expand the breadth of the linear products segment of Altra with the integration of the Nook business, into the automation and specialty segment of Altra Industrials.

Nook Industries, LLC is a US-based industrial machinery manufacturing company specializing in precision ball screws, acme screws, screw jacks, and linear actuators.

The countries covered in the robotics and automation actuators market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The robotics and automation actuators market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides robotics and automation actuators market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with robotics and automation actuators market share, detailed robotics and automation actuators market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the robotics and automation actuators industry. This robotics and automation actuators market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
