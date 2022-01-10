Robotic Welding Market is Estimated to Grow at a Significant CAGR in the forecast period (2021 to 2028) with COVID-19 Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Profiled in Robotic Welding Market include: FANUC Corporation (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Kemppi Oy (Finland), Yaskawa America (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), OTC DAIHEN Inc. (U.S.), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), The Lincoln Electric Company (U.S.)

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotic welding market size is projected to grow from USD 5.80 billion in 2021 and reach USD 9.76 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing applications in the oil & gas, construction, and automobile sectors are likely to fuel the progress of the market. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled "Robotic Welding Market, 2021-2028." The market stood at USD 5.42 billion in 2020.

Robotic welding is an automated process using mechanized tools that are used to handle and weld equipment in several industries. It offers excellent dimensional accuracy and surface finish and helps industries create high-quality products. The adoption of an automated welding system improves refinement, eliminates complications, and enables manufacturers to boost production capacity. Manufacturers focus on implementing effective welding solutions to improve their efficiency. For example, ABB India declared the launch of a new robotics facility for the Industry 4.0 robotic welding system. These factors are likely to fuel the growth of the market during the upcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

  • FANUC Corporation (Japan)

  • Kuka AG (Germany)

  • Kemppi Oy (Finland)

  • Yaskawa America (United States)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

  • OTC DAIHEN Inc. (U.S.)

  • DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

  • The Lincoln Electric Company (U.S.)

  • Miller Electric Mfg. LLC (U.S.)

  • IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME AG (Austria)

  • Abhisha Technocrats Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

  • Acieta LLC (U.S.)

  • EWM AG (Mündersbach, Germany)

  • Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH (Haiger, Germany)

  • SIASUN CO., LTD. (China)

  • SMENCO (Australia)

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/robotic-welding-market-104288

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.7%

2028 Value Projection

USD 9.76 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 5.42 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Type, By Payload Capacity, By Industry and Geography

Growth Drivers

Shutdown of Manufacturing Plants and Raw Material Shortage to Impede Market Progress

Prominent Companies Invest in Development of Automated Services to Boost Brand Image

Increased Adoption of Automated Welding Equipment to Boost Market Growth

Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into laser, MIG/TIG, spot, arc, and others.

As per payload capacity, it is classified into high (80-300kg), medium (30-60kg), and low (6-22 kg).

Based on industry, it is categorized into electronics & electrical, shipbuilding and railway, oil & gas, mining, construction, aerospace & defense, automotive, wind turbines, steel plant, and others.

Regionally, it is clubbed into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Impact of COVID-19:

The shutdown of Manufacturing Plants and Raw Material Shortage to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 because of the restrictions placed on production activities. The sudden spike in COVID-19 infections has led to the closure of industries and manufacturing firms. Further, restrictions placed on transport have led to the shortage of raw materials required for the production of advanced welding equipment. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and production machinery may enable manufacturers to recover costs. These factors are likely to fuel the growth of the industry during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/robotic-welding-market-104288

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Companies Invest in Development of Automated Services to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market invest heavily in the development of automated solutions for the incorporation of advanced technologies. For example, Path Robotics, a U.S.-based company raised over USD 56.0 million for the development of AI-powered welding expansions in May 2021. The company is a pioneer in the development of automated welding and has developed several autonomous solutions. This investment may enable companies to boost their brand image. In addition, the adoption of research and development may enable companies to develop effective solutions to improve their product quality and boost market position.

Industry Development

  • September 2020: SEO JIN Industrial opted for KUKA AG for the delivery of approximately 185 robots from the KR QUANTEC series for the adoption in handling and welding tasks in Korea. The company shall use the robots for the manufacturing of car components for Hyundai and Kia.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased Adoption of Automated Welding Equipment to Boost Market Growth

Several industries are rapidly utilizing automated systems to meet deadlines and boost production capacity. The incorporation of automation reduces time consumption and improves accuracy. The incorporation of robotics improves precision and reduces hiccups caused by manual labor. It improves speed and enables manufacturers to meet their deadlines. Robotic welding equipment improves productivity and enhances the quality of products. The emergence of several industries and the adoption of automation are likely to fuel demand. Further, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to improve operational efficiency. These factors are likely to drive the robotic welding market growth.

However, high investment costs and safety concerns are likely to hinder market progress.

Regional Insights:

Progressing Manufacturing Industry to Boost Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the robotic welding market share because of the progressing manufacturing industry and increasing industrial automation. The market in Asia-Pacific was USD 1.90 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Further, the adoption of industrial 4.0 welding technologies is likely to fuel the industry's progress. The emergence of several manufacturing facilities is expected to bolster market progress. For example, OLA chose ABB as one of its partners in February 2021 for the opening of its Scooter's mega factory in India. In addition, the presence of several established companies in China is likely to fuel market growth.

In North America, the presence of several prominent players is likely to fuel the demand for the robotic types of welding. In addition, significant investments in robotic welding's adoption are likely to fuel the market development.

In Europe, rapid adoption of automated systems is likely to fuel automatic welding's adoption. These factors are likely to fuel market growth.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-welding-market-104288

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Robotic Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Light Sensor, Tactile Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Navigation and Positioning Sensors, Proximity Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utility, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Robot Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal/Domestic Robots and Professional Robots), By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed/Stationary), By Application (Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, Education and Entertainment), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Military and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Welding Consumables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored Wires and SAW Wires & Fluxes), By Application (Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Railways, Construction, Shipbuilding and others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Print Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Offset, Digital, Flexo), By End Use (Packaging, Publication, Commercial) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Canada Soccer cancels January camp, training match over COVID-19 concerns

    Citing the pandemic and impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer has cancelled its planned January men's camp and a training match in Florida. The 40th-ranked Canadian men had been scheduled to play No. 122 Guatemala on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in the January-February FIFA international window. Canada visits No. 76 Honduras on Jan. 27, hosts the 11th-ranked Americans in Hamilton on Jan. 30 and plays at No. 70 El Salvador

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • Should the Oilers consider bringing in Mike Babcock?

    Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test