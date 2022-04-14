Robotic Surgical Assistants to Revolutionize the Ophthalmic Implants Market. The Market is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The ophthalmic implants market size was valued at $4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global ophthalmic implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. The increasing use of robotic surgery offers surgeons to perform a series of standard laser burns on the ischemic retina in a single procedure to improve efficiency. Robotic assistance has the theoretical advantage of improved dexterity and accuracy, as well as the incorporation of a novel technology that may result in better patient outcomes. This, in turn, is supporting the growth of robotics in the ophthalmic implants market. Future innovations in robotic surgery will increase the usefulness of robotic surgery in eye treatment.

Ophthalmic Implants Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$7 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

6.5%

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

LARGEST MARKET

North America

FASTEST MARKET

APAC

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

North America A Key Region to Invest

North America holds the largest share in the ophthalmic implants market. The number of cataract patients in the US is expected to double from 24.4 million to about 50 million by 2050. Hence, the demand for ophthalmic implants will increase in the region. New product Approval and introduction of advanced technologies will aid market penetration across North America. For example, Roche's Genentech company introduced an eye implant in September 2020 to make the use of Lucentis macular degeneration treatment easier. In March 2020, Allergan announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its new drug application (NDA) for anterior chamber administration.

Key Offerings

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, end-user, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors and 25 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Key Insights

  • There is an increasing demand for ophthalmic implants due to the higher prevalence of cataracts and diabetic retinopathy. The rising adoption of cataract surgery results in increased demand for surgical examinations worldwide.

  • The government has introduced programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related illnesses, creating favorable opportunities for key market players and ultimately paving the way for accelerating application segments in the ophthalmic implants market.

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Intraocular Lenses

  • Glaucoma Implants

  • Corneal Implants

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Application

  • CATARACT SURGERY

  • GLAUCOMA SURGERY

  • OTHERS

Market Segmentation by End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Ophthalmic Clinics

Market Segmentation by Region

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Spain

    • Italy

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • APAC

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Australia

  • Latin America

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

    • Brazil

  • Middle East and Africa

    • Turkey

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

Competitive Overview

The increasing acceptance of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eyes and glaucoma devices is creating lucrative opportunities for the market players. In the upcoming years, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for eye devices will help large companies generate significant revenue in the eye implant market. Players are pursuing various methods, such as agreements and cooperation with other industry players, to maintain their ophthalmic implants market share. STAAR Surgical announced a cooperation agreement with the World Eye Hospital Group. This strategic collaboration has enabled them to become the largest provider of treatment solutions for refractive eye surgery in Southeastern Europe and is expected to create opportunities in the region during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

  • ALCON

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Bausch & Lomb

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Second Sight

  • Micro Engineering Solutions

  • Gulden Ophthalmic

  • AJL Ophthalmic S.A

  • EyeD Pharma

  • Care Group

  • F. Ad. Müller Söhne Gmbh & Co.KG

  • Hoya Corporation

  • MORCHER GmbH

  • Ophtec BV

  • BVI

  • Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

  • Glaukos Corporation

  • CorNeat Vision

  • HumanOptics

  • Omni Lens

  • IVANTIS

  • InnFocus

  • POLYACTIVA PTY LTD

  • LAMBDAVISION

  • SMR OPHTHALMIC PVT. LTD

  • Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc

  • Devine Meditech

  • Innolens

  • iSTAR Medical

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: AriztonAdvisory and Intelligence


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o