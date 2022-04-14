Robotic Surgical Assistants to Revolutionize the Ophthalmic Implants Market. The Market is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The ophthalmic implants market size was valued at $4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global ophthalmic implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. The increasing use of robotic surgery offers surgeons to perform a series of standard laser burns on the ischemic retina in a single procedure to improve efficiency. Robotic assistance has the theoretical advantage of improved dexterity and accuracy, as well as the incorporation of a novel technology that may result in better patient outcomes. This, in turn, is supporting the growth of robotics in the ophthalmic implants market. Future innovations in robotic surgery will increase the usefulness of robotic surgery in eye treatment.



Ophthalmic Implants Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $7 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET APAC GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America A Key Region to Invest

North America holds the largest share in the ophthalmic implants market. The number of cataract patients in the US is expected to double from 24.4 million to about 50 million by 2050. Hence, the demand for ophthalmic implants will increase in the region. New product Approval and introduction of advanced technologies will aid market penetration across North America. For example, Roche's Genentech company introduced an eye implant in September 2020 to make the use of Lucentis macular degeneration treatment easier. In March 2020, Allergan announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its new drug application (NDA) for anterior chamber administration.

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors and 25 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Key Insights

There is an increasing demand for ophthalmic implants due to the higher prevalence of cataracts and diabetic retinopathy. The rising adoption of cataract surgery results in increased demand for surgical examinations worldwide.

The government has introduced programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related illnesses, creating favorable opportunities for key market players and ultimately paving the way for accelerating application segments in the ophthalmic implants market.

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

Intraocular Lenses

Glaucoma Implants

Corneal Implants

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

CATARACT SURGERY

GLAUCOMA SURGERY

OTHERS



Market Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics



Market Segmentation by Region

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy

North America US Canada

APAC China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Mexico Argentina Brazil

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa





Competitive Overview

The increasing acceptance of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eyes and glaucoma devices is creating lucrative opportunities for the market players. In the upcoming years, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for eye devices will help large companies generate significant revenue in the eye implant market. Players are pursuing various methods, such as agreements and cooperation with other industry players, to maintain their ophthalmic implants market share. STAAR Surgical announced a cooperation agreement with the World Eye Hospital Group. This strategic collaboration has enabled them to become the largest provider of treatment solutions for refractive eye surgery in Southeastern Europe and is expected to create opportunities in the region during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

ALCON

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch & Lomb



Other Prominent Vendors

Second Sight

Micro Engineering Solutions

Gulden Ophthalmic

AJL Ophthalmic S.A

EyeD Pharma

Care Group

F. Ad. Müller Söhne Gmbh & Co.KG

Hoya Corporation

MORCHER GmbH

Ophtec BV

BVI

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Glaukos Corporation

CorNeat Vision

HumanOptics

Omni Lens

IVANTIS

InnFocus

POLYACTIVA PTY LTD

LAMBDAVISION

SMR OPHTHALMIC PVT. LTD

Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc

Devine Meditech

Innolens

iSTAR Medical



