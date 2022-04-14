Robotic Surgical Assistants to Revolutionize the Ophthalmic Implants Market. The Market is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027 - Arizton
The ophthalmic implants market size was valued at $4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.
Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global ophthalmic implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. The increasing use of robotic surgery offers surgeons to perform a series of standard laser burns on the ischemic retina in a single procedure to improve efficiency. Robotic assistance has the theoretical advantage of improved dexterity and accuracy, as well as the incorporation of a novel technology that may result in better patient outcomes. This, in turn, is supporting the growth of robotics in the ophthalmic implants market. Future innovations in robotic surgery will increase the usefulness of robotic surgery in eye treatment.
Ophthalmic Implants Market Report Scope
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$7 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
6.5%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
LARGEST MARKET
North America
FASTEST MARKET
APAC
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
North America A Key Region to Invest
North America holds the largest share in the ophthalmic implants market. The number of cataract patients in the US is expected to double from 24.4 million to about 50 million by 2050. Hence, the demand for ophthalmic implants will increase in the region. New product Approval and introduction of advanced technologies will aid market penetration across North America. For example, Roche's Genentech company introduced an eye implant in September 2020 to make the use of Lucentis macular degeneration treatment easier. In March 2020, Allergan announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its new drug application (NDA) for anterior chamber administration.
Key Offerings
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, end-user, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors and 25 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report
Key Insights
There is an increasing demand for ophthalmic implants due to the higher prevalence of cataracts and diabetic retinopathy. The rising adoption of cataract surgery results in increased demand for surgical examinations worldwide.
The government has introduced programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related illnesses, creating favorable opportunities for key market players and ultimately paving the way for accelerating application segments in the ophthalmic implants market.
Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Product
Intraocular Lenses
Glaucoma Implants
Corneal Implants
Others
Market Segmentation by Application
CATARACT SURGERY
GLAUCOMA SURGERY
OTHERS
Market Segmentation by End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Ophthalmic Clinics
Market Segmentation by Region
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
North America
US
Canada
APAC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Latin America
Mexico
Argentina
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Competitive Overview
The increasing acceptance of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eyes and glaucoma devices is creating lucrative opportunities for the market players. In the upcoming years, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for eye devices will help large companies generate significant revenue in the eye implant market. Players are pursuing various methods, such as agreements and cooperation with other industry players, to maintain their ophthalmic implants market share. STAAR Surgical announced a cooperation agreement with the World Eye Hospital Group. This strategic collaboration has enabled them to become the largest provider of treatment solutions for refractive eye surgery in Southeastern Europe and is expected to create opportunities in the region during the forecast period.
Key Vendors
ALCON
Johnson & Johnson
Bausch & Lomb
Other Prominent Vendors
Second Sight
Micro Engineering Solutions
Gulden Ophthalmic
AJL Ophthalmic S.A
EyeD Pharma
Care Group
F. Ad. Müller Söhne Gmbh & Co.KG
Hoya Corporation
MORCHER GmbH
Ophtec BV
BVI
Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited
Glaukos Corporation
CorNeat Vision
HumanOptics
Omni Lens
IVANTIS
InnFocus
POLYACTIVA PTY LTD
LAMBDAVISION
SMR OPHTHALMIC PVT. LTD
Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc
Devine Meditech
Innolens
iSTAR Medical
Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.
