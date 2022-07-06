Robotic Land Mowers Market Share, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast till 2029 | Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Robotic Land Mowers Market are Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., STIGA S.p.A, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Future Gen Robotics, Robot Corporation, Mamibot Manufacturing USA, Turflynx, YAMBIKO, LINEATIELLE s.r.l., Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Pune, India, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic land mowers market is projected to witness exponential growth in the forthcoming years. The rising numbers of public parks, lawn areas, and commercial spaces are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Robotic Land Mowers Market, 2022-2029”.

According to the report, the robotic land mowers market is gaining strong impetus due to several reasons. For instance, the rising personal disposable income levels enable consumers to spend more on backyard beautification. The expanding backyard beautification expenditures are expected to boost market growth in the upcoming years.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-land-mowers-market-104733

COVID-19 Impact-

The novel coronavirus pandemic has dismantled the global economic structures and hampered the growth of several markets and industries. The global pandemic has inflicted a moderate impact on the market. The disruptions in global supply chain networks declined the demand for the product. The production levels were also reduced due to the low available workforce and the stringent lockdown and curfew restrictions. However, key vendors are reserving enough inventories and accessories for robotic land mowers. Hence, the supply remained mostly unaffected. The market is expected to grow rapidly post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

On the basis of lawn size (in acres), the market is trifurcated into 4.1 and above, 2 to 4, and less than 2. On the basis of technology, the market segments into 200 and above, 100 to 200, and less than 100. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

  • The report features a comprehensive analysis of the robotic lawn mowers market.

  • The report follows bottom-up and top-down approaches to research methodology for an accurate market prediction.

  • The report offers climacteric information on different market segments; lawn size (in acres), application, technology, and more.

  • The report showcases the competitive landscape and includes information on the key industry developments: mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides pivotal insights into the regulatory scenarios of the market.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/robotic-land-mowers-market-104733

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Lawn Size, By Technology, By Application, By Region

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., STIGA S.p.A, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Future Gen Robotics, Robot Corporation, Mamibot Manufacturing USA, Turflynx, YAMBIKO, LINEATIELLE s.r.l., Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Robotic Land Mowers Market Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.


Drivers & Restraints-

Soaring Labor Costs to Propel Market Growth
The transformation of the gardening tools industry and the expanding numbers of public parks, lawn areas, and commercial spaces are expected to bolster the global robotic land mowers market growth in the forthcoming years.

The surging labor costs are anticipated to induce consumers to adopt robotic land mowers to save energy and money. Hence, the rising labors costs is likely to stimulate market growth. Additionally, the growing emphasis on reducing energy consumption is expected to shift the consumers' inclination towards power-efficient systems and foster market growth.

The advent of innovative technologies such as smart mapping, augmented reality, smart sensors, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence, are expected to enhance the landscaping procedure of robotic land mowers and improve the overall aesthetic appeal. The incorporation of smart, modern technologies is projected to duel the market growth.

However, the high initial costs are expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Gain the Highest Growth Backed by Higher Construction Activities
Europe is projected to attain the highest growth in terms of the global robotic land mowers market share. The growth is attributable to the expanding landscaping services due to surging construction activities. Additionally, key players’ extensive research and development activities to produce technologically advanced and cost-competitive products are anticipated to boost market growth.

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow significantly in the global market. The presence of unorganized and organized manufacturers in countries such as India, South Korea, and China, is projected to influence market growth. Moreover, the expanding concerns of consumers in North America for landscaping and lawn terrain activities, expanding labor costs, and the high demand for robotic solutions are expected to bolster market growth.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years due to the increasing residential and commercial projects and the rising consumer interest in landscaping and gardening activities.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-land-mowers-market-104733

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Strengthen Their Positions
Key players operating in the global robotic land mowers market are focusing on extensive research and development activities to gain growth impetus in the market. Additionally, they are investing in several growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, to enhance their market presence and revenues. Major businesses are also emphasizing on technological developments and new product launches. For instance, in January 2019, iRobot launched an ingenious wireless beacon system called Terra Robot Mower that features smart mapping technology and offers easy installation, high-quality mowing, and high performance.

Industry Developments-

  • September 2019: Husqvarna Group launched Husqvarna EPOS technology. It is the company’s latest series of professional robotic mowers. The product offers high flexibility and can be used in sports fields, public spaces, and green spaces.

Key Players in the Global Robotic Land Mowers Market are:

  • Husqvarna Group

  • MTD Products Inc.

  • STIGA S.p.A

  • Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

  • Future Gen Robotics

  • IRobot Corporation

  • Mamibot Manufacturing USA

  • Turflynx

  • YAMBIKO

  • LINEATIELLE s.r.l.

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/robotic-land-mowers-market-104733

