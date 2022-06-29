Robotic Air Purifier Market to Witness Huge Surge in Demand in 2022 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotics purifier market size will witness healthy growth backed by rising cases of pollution across several economies. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Robotic Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HEPA, Active Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion and Ozone Generator, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial) Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.”

According to the data provided by World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is responsible for 7 million deaths across the globe every year. Furthermore, 9 out of 10 people are breathing air marred with high levels of pollutants. Robotic air purifiers are portable robots that are equipped with several air filtration technological aids to minimize airborne pollutants. These include high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) that limit the levels of hazardous pollutants arising out of industrial waste, automotive, and combustion of several gases. The rising levels of pollution and increasing prevalence of disease caused due to breathing of harmful air is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Market:

Partnering Robotics

iRobot Corporation

Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions

Dyson

Fine Robotics Co. Ltd.

Ecovacs

What does the Report Provide?

The robotic air purifier market report offers a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report includes information from expert professionals from the industry. Moreover, it contains an exhaustive study of the landscape comprising of key players, strategies used by them, and recent product launches for the market growth between 2022 and 2029.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Aid Growth

Technological advancements has widened the use of artificial intelligence largely to increase the efficiency of containing the mass spread of several diseases caused due to harmful pollutants. For instance, TMiRob, a Chinese robot manufacturing company, in March 2020, deployed several robots in crisis hit Wuhan to assist and control the emergency arising because of COVID19. Among the robots, several disinfection robots equipped with UV light, plasma air purifiers with hydrogen peroxide were deployed to move freely across several hospital wards and disinfect the spaces. Increasing adoption of AI is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

However, high cost involving the installation of robots may restrict the growth of the market to some extent during the projected horizon.

Regional Analysis:

Adoption of Innovative Technology by North America to Boost Demand

Among the regions, North America will register substantial growth for the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as early adoption of advanced technology, and rising awareness for deteriorating air quality. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to grow wing to stringent regulations to curtail pollution levels during the projected horizon. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a promising market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as rising pollution and depleting air quality in countries such as India, and China. Furthermore, rapid adoption of robotic technology and increasing awareness of air quality among consumers will contribute to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

According to the report, the market comprises of several companies striving to gain market stronghold during the forecast period. Adoption of strategies such as novel product launches, merger and acquisition, and collaboration by the key players to gain robotics air purifier market revenue will bode well for the growth of the market during the projected horizon. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives are compelling the companies to innovate the products to march ahead of the fierce competition witnessed for the market in the forthcoming years. Below is an industrial development for the market:

Industrial Development:

January 2019: Ecovas, an U.S robot company, announces its launch of ATMOBOT in Las Vegas. The robot is an autonomous air-purifying robot that automatically cleans the house using its intelligent technology.

